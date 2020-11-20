back

Should we be picking up dead leaves?

11/20/2020 11:42 AM

15 comments

  • Rencia S.
    a day

    Mulching is best!

  • Engelina S.
    a day

    No.

  • Fiona M.
    2 days

    So true

  • Matisse P.
    2 days

    !!

  • Mayumi N.
    2 days

    Long video but I learned a lot from this video. What is the best for earth and us!

  • Carlos V.
    2 days

    It also breaks the rain, stopping compaction

  • Bob G.
    3 days

    I’ve been mulching them as much as possible for thirty years. I’ll be doing my last cut tomorrow with a nice coating of leaves along with the grass.

  • Thomas A.
    3 days

    Don’t remove them, but you won’t have a lawn in the spring. Good for flowerbeds though. They will pack down quickly so don’t worry about rodents.

  • Netra J.
    3 days

  • Shelley A.
    3 days

    What about rats and snakes in piles of leaves?

  • Manju S.
    3 days

    First tender then grow into maturity shedding age makes them weak light nd lastly impossible restless to wither nd wipe out nd so is life however chubby ur r born in the end it goes to dummy.

  • Win W.
    3 days

    Leave them alone!

  • Ken P.
    3 days

    Only if mulched. Large unmulched leaves are a perfect environment for overwintering pests. By mulching them you make it harder on them and hasten the degradation process.

  • Nancy M.
    3 days

    so let them be

  • Samuel D.
    3 days

    At last we could learn Soil Conversation in the Facebook and forgot all that learned in our school subject. Let’s adopt it for it’s real.

