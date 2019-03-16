back

Some cuckoos use brood parasitism as a way to save energy

This baby bird may only be a few minutes old, it's already a killer and an imposter. 😨

03/16/2019 7:14 AM
  • 297.3k
  • 266

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

175 comments

  • Shrutii B.
    06/18/2019 19:29

    This is so damn true!! There was a crows Nest in our backyard! And that crow was nesting cuckoo's hatchlings!!!

  • Brian J.
    06/16/2019 17:22

    motherfucker hahaha

  • Lyle R.
    05/29/2019 03:08

    o.o evil 🐦

  • Rose D.
    05/27/2019 22:21

    Wuuuuut

  • O K.
    05/26/2019 16:52

    I guese as Marines dont feel to bad being called baby killers somone just top the list

  • Murad A.
    05/17/2019 05:14

    Reminds of politician

  • Noor A.
    05/17/2019 04:10

    There's a big bad bird...

  • Staci K.
    05/07/2019 19:57

    this is like that episode of Luther 🙀😂😂 creepy

  • Niwre N.
    04/20/2019 17:04

    Amazing “instinct”

  • Mike N.
    04/17/2019 13:04

    How the heck are they smart enough to know they’re a cuckoo? Imprinting is a thing with birds isn’t it? Like WTF?

  • Justin H.
    04/17/2019 03:02

    You missed the worst bit If the mother tries to leave, there are mafia-style cuckoo watching the next that will attack her forcing her to go back and take care of it

  • Nathan O.
    04/16/2019 07:01

    that's crazy

  • Caleb Z.
    04/16/2019 05:27

    grabe

  • Tony B.
    04/15/2019 05:30

    Not cokoo just evil

  • Michael D.
    04/15/2019 01:22

    A President in the making

  • Waqas A.
    04/14/2019 12:47

    "Any resemblance to US and its war on oil is purely incidental."

  • Agustin M.
    04/13/2019 20:28

    Finally, another animal that understands women!

  • Boyzzam G.
    04/13/2019 17:07

    My country have birds like this forget name

  • Wendye F.
    04/13/2019 14:32

    Very much like most humans, born killers and full of deception.

  • Rab O.
    04/13/2019 07:02

    👍