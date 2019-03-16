back
Some cuckoos use brood parasitism as a way to save energy
This baby bird may only be a few minutes old, it's already a killer and an imposter. 😨
03/16/2019 7:14 AM
- 297.3k
- 1.8k
- 266
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
175 comments
Shrutii B.06/18/2019 19:29
This is so damn true!! There was a crows Nest in our backyard! And that crow was nesting cuckoo's hatchlings!!!
Brian J.06/16/2019 17:22
motherfucker hahaha
Lyle R.05/29/2019 03:08
o.o evil 🐦
Rose D.05/27/2019 22:21
Wuuuuut
O K.05/26/2019 16:52
I guese as Marines dont feel to bad being called baby killers somone just top the list
Murad A.05/17/2019 05:14
Reminds of politician
Noor A.05/17/2019 04:10
There's a big bad bird...
Staci K.05/07/2019 19:57
this is like that episode of Luther 🙀😂😂 creepy
Niwre N.04/20/2019 17:04
Amazing “instinct”
Mike N.04/17/2019 13:04
How the heck are they smart enough to know they’re a cuckoo? Imprinting is a thing with birds isn’t it? Like WTF?
Justin H.04/17/2019 03:02
You missed the worst bit If the mother tries to leave, there are mafia-style cuckoo watching the next that will attack her forcing her to go back and take care of it
Nathan O.04/16/2019 07:01
that's crazy
Caleb Z.04/16/2019 05:27
grabe
Tony B.04/15/2019 05:30
Not cokoo just evil
Michael D.04/15/2019 01:22
A President in the making
Waqas A.04/14/2019 12:47
"Any resemblance to US and its war on oil is purely incidental."
Agustin M.04/13/2019 20:28
Finally, another animal that understands women!
Boyzzam G.04/13/2019 17:07
My country have birds like this forget name
Wendye F.04/13/2019 14:32
Very much like most humans, born killers and full of deception.
Rab O.04/13/2019 07:02
👍