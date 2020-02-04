Sourdough bread recipe: a lockdown special

Quarantine bread: a lockdown special

“The concept of a lockdown is to stay at home, to avoid going to the bakery every day. And so why not learn how to make your own bread. Sourdough bread requires you to be at home for long hours.” Céline Maguet, a culinary journalist at Ecotable Community, tells Brut. This recipe is an initiative by the Ecotable Community, which certifies eco-responsible restaurants.

Brut.