Sourdough bread recipe: a lockdown special
Want to eat fresh bread everyday without having to leave the house? Flour, water, salt, and a little bit of patience. That's all you need to follow Écotable's new sustainable recipe.
“The concept of a lockdown is to stay at home, to avoid going to the bakery every day. And so why not learn how to make your own bread. Sourdough bread requires you to be at home for long hours.” Céline Maguet, a culinary journalist at Ecotable Community, tells Brut. This recipe is an initiative by the Ecotable Community, which certifies eco-responsible restaurants.
04/02/2020 6:21 AM
3 comments
Al B.30 minutes
So if I want to eat a bread I need to start making a week before, 😒🙄
Bob W.an hour
I have no idea what she's saying, but I love how she's saying it. Bread, real bread, damnit.
Brut nature17 hours
The Community brings together chefs and restaurant professional who are committed to sustainable food. They have decided to share their best daily recipes during the current lockdown. For more details: https://ecotable.fr/