back
Spending a night in a forest to observe the deer’s slab
What’s that surprising sound coming from the forests each year, between September and October? It’s the deer’s slab. Brut nature followed wildlife photographer Jérémie Villet into a forest to understand this phenomenon.
09/27/2019 6:46 AM
- 300.8k
- 1.8k
- 30
And even more
66 chimpanzés vivent isolés sur cette île au Libéria
Le réchauffement climatique fait rétrécir les oiseaux
Pourquoi les yeux des rennes changent de couleur
L'administration Trump veut de nouveau rendre légales certaines pratiques de chasse
Comment le grand pingouin a disparu
Le colobe roux de Zanzibar, un étrange primate menacé d'extinction
18 comments
Jeanine S.10/01/2019 13:11
Nice
Luis C.09/30/2019 23:25
Apenas comienza el video pareC un creeper el sonido xddd
Terence C.09/30/2019 11:29
Isnt he the tequila guy from agt?
Barkat A.09/30/2019 02:21
Great
Noor U.09/29/2019 18:05
good
Amar N.09/29/2019 15:38
WaW
Manzoor A.09/29/2019 02:37
Nice
Drs P.09/29/2019 01:36
Save flora and fauna
ခဇ ခ.09/28/2019 23:59
OK
Nuredín A.09/28/2019 23:22
¡Muchas gracias!
Souad N.09/28/2019 19:16
C'est bien
Igor S.09/28/2019 18:34
Девојче обриј брци
Carmen N.09/28/2019 18:28
Love this video
Lily M.09/28/2019 17:55
Is this the guy from " Tequila" in X Factor 🤔
Zafar I.09/28/2019 17:47
Very nice
Stella B.09/28/2019 17:12
Why don't you just go home?
Renfebron R.09/27/2019 19:33
The rut begins as these magnificent remarkable ruminants bizarrely ornate thier antlers either with earth or shrub leaves from vegetation growing within its territories to attract female elks for mate in a bloody combat with other stags💚
Izabel A.09/27/2019 08:32
Very interesting and very well documented narration from the photographer himself. I would love to have one of those fight trophies of an antler.😎