Spicer is back!

Sean Spicer held his first press conference in 2 weeks... Guess how it went?

05/31/2017 6:39 PM
80 comments

  • Nicole B.
    07/15/2017 15:01

    Freaking stepford wife. Unbelievable

  • Cameron B.
    06/30/2017 02:24

    Lol

  • Mike T.
    06/12/2017 15:48

    And your point is?

  • Clarence E.
    06/07/2017 14:12

    Liar. Liar. Pants in fire

  • Lidell F.
    06/07/2017 07:22

    They should have stayed on a 4 year trip.

  • Terry R.
    06/05/2017 15:01

    So he have dick breathe or boo boo around his neck

  • Donny S.
    06/05/2017 01:35

    Dumb ass is back

  • Pamela J.
    06/04/2017 23:56

    pretty much the yellow words, except a few like 'success' would apply. Spectacularly bad, unprecedented stupidity...those would fit the case.

  • Charles H.
    06/03/2017 14:32

    The saddest part is that no matter how inept and dangerous Trump is his voters will not abandon him. Fucking stupidity American style.

  • Aaron E.
    06/02/2017 00:01

    More SNL skits soon? Can't wait!!!

  • Rosie A.
    06/01/2017 17:52

    this is what I was trying to show you yesterday

  • Kelly F.
    06/01/2017 17:35

    Wait wait wait...but was it historic?? I must know

  • Matt G.
    06/01/2017 17:05

    Keep us ri residents posted when he come home so we can throw garbage at him

  • Hailey W.
    06/01/2017 16:42

    Weak

  • Gina T.
    06/01/2017 16:34

    Why all the lies??? Trump has never and he never will deliver a historic speech. Did he praise Russia in the speech??? Now that's historic.

  • Michelle C.
    06/01/2017 15:32

    oh my

  • Raúl M.
    06/01/2017 14:42

    Historic for being the only stupid ass president we've had in history.

  • Kate O.
    06/01/2017 14:33

    Historic of failing. Historic of lying, Historic cheater. Historic of being a racist.

  • Selena M.
    06/01/2017 14:17

    So embarrassing and incredibly frustrating. Unacceptable

  • Wilfer I.
    06/01/2017 14:06

    That wire houses for 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🗣💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩