Sri Lanka: Sigiriya's amazing landscape

These 1,200 steps lead to an ancient fortress and a 360° view of the jungle. This site in Sri Lanka is even sometimes considered the 8th wonder of the world.
206 comments
Edward P.06/01/2019 13:58
very friendly
Stephen B.06/01/2019 02:46
Okay, but you could just prevent then from coming down from there,
Jonathan L.05/31/2019 07:33
What a beautiful place. Yes, we have climbed the steps to the top too!!
Carly H.05/30/2019 13:42
have u been here?
John T.05/30/2019 10:08
Pat Holmes. We should do this!
John T.05/29/2019 18:51
Pat Holmes. We should do this!
Barbara P.05/28/2019 23:05
Wow. It’s stunning. Makes me wonder why they needed a fortress. Who was the enemy
Carin C.05/27/2019 23:28
Het is indrukwekkend om daar te staan. Ik heb ervan genoten! Ik moet zeggen, dat Sri Lanka sowieso een mooi land is om rond te reizen. Cultuur, natuur, lekker eten, mooie mensen, veel dieren. Zelfs een panter in een boom gespot op zo'n 8 meter afstand. Ook het zien van een hele grote kudde olifanten van zo'n 75 dieren in zuid Sri Lanka was een onvergetelijke ervaring 😍
Lucy S.05/27/2019 20:59
Hey, we were there in 1980!! A couple of back-packing hippies!! Amazong place!
Maritza C.05/27/2019 19:54
When do we leave
Diane S.05/27/2019 19:26
Gorgeous pics
Jaime B.05/27/2019 03:07
, did you visit this on your trek through Sri Lanka?
Emma M.05/27/2019 01:39
adding to the bucket list
Donna W.05/26/2019 22:59
Amazing!
Jonathan P.05/26/2019 21:28
Wow!
Russell C.05/26/2019 12:25
did you get a chance to see this while in Sri Lanka?
Tim P.05/25/2019 16:28
Worth the climb 👍
Marwana S.05/25/2019 00:26
Was there climbing in my hiking shoes and saw the sri lanka children climb BAREFOOT!!
Beau H.05/24/2019 21:49
I thought the 8th wonder was King Kong
Masood Z.05/24/2019 00:29
been there ... done that