The Arctic tern holds the record for the longest migration
4 round trips between the Earth and the moon is what this small sea bird covers over a lifetime. 😯
03/10/2019 9:23 AM
52 comments
Gunawan L.04/14/2019 17:26
kok brut
Yesir R.04/14/2019 17:03
I wish i was that bird and fly all over the world😘🤩🤩🤩🤩💜💜
Joanne B.04/14/2019 12:02
Maybe an albatross...amazing bird
Josephine J.04/14/2019 05:40
I usually don't notice ads but these are very informative
Ian K.04/12/2019 05:18
Huge numbers In cemlyn North Wales 😍
Ingrid F.04/11/2019 23:58
Amazing
Paul H.04/11/2019 23:50
WOW great fantastic story, now let's destroy their feeding grounds and habitat by a developing a beautiful housing estate together with channels and marina, kill off the food source by polluting the water ways and over fishing and we can go and see them in museums and read about them there.
Ailsa R.04/10/2019 23:49
As the crow flies? Not in this context!
Muzz M.04/06/2019 11:40
this is the bird we saw at kallang while we were kayaking. 😌
Fm S.04/05/2019 21:14
Who navigates them when they are sleeping in air? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKnQVLSS0t4
Pat N.04/05/2019 17:05
Just saw one flying by this morning....BEAUTIFUL!
Charles W.04/05/2019 03:35
CALIFORNIA BURNED ONE TON OF POT--NO TERN WAS LEFT UNSTONED...
Imamul M.04/03/2019 11:10
This should be animated
Mohamed A.04/02/2019 07:51
Hi, I admire your dedication for nature, is it hobby or profession?
Stewart M.04/02/2019 06:37
We can't take science bullshit anymore. Give us full data and info. I know the distance to the moon is +- 1min x speed of light if my memory serves me well.
Stephen R.04/01/2019 18:06
Amazing! I did not know!
Tonina L.03/31/2019 18:55
Amazing bird ....
Darlene I.03/29/2019 16:09
saw them in Alaska - luckily the Naturalist pointed them out!!!
Tite M.03/29/2019 07:01
Beautifull
D.W. W.03/29/2019 01:59
Some kind of meteor only with mind Sometime like a moon a mass .