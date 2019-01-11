back
The Australian white ibis is considered both a cultural icon and a pest
It’s the most popular bird in South Australia. Yet, people call it the « bin chicken ». This is why.
01/11/2019 8:12 AM
53 comments
Lisa N.05/03/2019 07:20
Did not know bin chickens had kind of a sad history , I will love them no matter what!
Georgia M.03/15/2019 04:42
BIN CHICKENS
Denise T.03/12/2019 09:36
I always feed them as I feel sorry for them & they come in my yard expecting scraps
Suzy L.03/11/2019 04:00
poor ibis
Juliet R.03/09/2019 12:26
It’s your best mate
Marty H.03/09/2019 04:36
Yes yes yes yes these are evil birds one snatched a french fry out of my hand
Rob W.03/09/2019 03:06
Congratulations on your successful adaptation Ibis! Your species will continue to flourish and grow.
Diane F.03/07/2019 16:37
small flock traverse my neighborhood, white ibis...lovely birds
Connie G.03/06/2019 19:08
Adapting, amazing like bitds nesting in store signs etc
Kira A.03/05/2019 10:58
populous* not popular
Valentin Z.03/05/2019 07:20
🤗
Kate W.03/05/2019 02:47
it u
Bulat M.03/03/2019 16:52
I wonder how it tastes
Lachie K.02/27/2019 09:04
, ,
Emily S.02/26/2019 04:39
!!!!
Dieter H.02/25/2019 18:53
Change... accept it, its natural.
Raul N.02/22/2019 02:09
oia nossos futuro pombo tadinhos
Pagina d.02/19/2019 12:14
Poor things, from eating natural food now eating garbage...very sad.
Georgel M.01/31/2019 19:02
Gaoaza asta de ministru vrea să ce?E nebunul asta vrea să omoare cormorani,ursi si mistreti.Avem prea
Jimson V.01/31/2019 07:37
Immigrants... as always, the aussies hate them.