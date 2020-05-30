back

The babirusa, a wild pig from Indonesia

This wild pig from Indonesia has teeth so long that they sometimes sink into its skull. Meet the strange babirusa.

05/30/2020 6:52 AM
  • 171.6k
  • 65

And even more

  1. 3:09

    Diego, the giant tortoise finally retires

  2. 4:43

    What to do if you encounter a jellyfish

  3. 2:16

    How spider monkeys use their tail

  4. 6:42

    The Fantastic Grandmothers help study sea snakes in New Caledonia

  5. 2:23

    The stargazer's original hunting technique

  6. 3:51

    Meet the laughing kookaburra

Arte - il est temps

37 comments

  • Xtrmids I.
    4 days

    There is another species of wild boar in my country. Called by a different name. This type of pig can drive a vehicle but does not give a signal when exiting or about to enter an intersection.

  • Mohd I.
    07/11/2020 23:41

    Satey babirusa

  • Ethan M.
    07/10/2020 14:24

    We have to keep this Animals, from extinction, he miggt be the closest to the old pigs before, just saying

  • Dianne L.
    07/09/2020 01:32

    Will decline even faster now

  • Henry M.
    07/05/2020 10:42

    Sometime ago in Malaysia mentioned these pigs swim across straits of Malacca (Strait between Sumatra and Malaysia) getting into Malaysia looking for food. Interesting news.

  • Nyox N.
    07/02/2020 15:32

    Meat price Rp 35.000/kg, ☹️☹️

  • Tyler Y.
    06/30/2020 20:44

    yer maw

  • Luke V.
    06/30/2020 12:09

    everything exotic goes to the chinese market.

  • Jacob I.
    06/30/2020 12:09

    Unicorn Pigs should be the name.

  • West R.
    06/29/2020 11:18

    In Pilipino language/ Tagalog we call Pig as baboy , in the Kapampangan dialect it is Babi. And we call Deer as Usa. So it is Pig with deer like antlers/ canine combination Babi- Usa and/or Babirusa. Or Baboyramo from Baboy - Pig and Ramo/Damo - Grass.

  • Azmie M.
    06/28/2020 09:13

    nate babi

  • Gary K.
    06/23/2020 10:28

    Holy Shit!

  • Ron S.
    06/21/2020 09:58

    Nobody knows they use it to hang themself on tree branches

  • Michael R.
    06/21/2020 05:03

    Different species of warthog,,,

  • Ravi K.
    06/20/2020 15:08

    When these tusks sink into their skull, they die a slow painful death.

  • Henri C.
    06/20/2020 07:03

    Very unique. I hope these species still exist in very long long time.

  • Stephanie Y.
    06/12/2020 16:03

    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💖💖💖

  • Benjie N.
    06/12/2020 01:36

    And if its fossilized you'd say it's 20 million years old..

  • Khairul K.
    06/12/2020 00:39

    Babi rusa...literally mean...pig deer...

  • Swarnendu D.
    06/02/2020 18:48

    informative