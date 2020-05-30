The babirusa, a wild pig from Indonesia

Diego, the giant tortoise finally retires
Xtrmids I.4 days
There is another species of wild boar in my country. Called by a different name. This type of pig can drive a vehicle but does not give a signal when exiting or about to enter an intersection.
Mohd I.07/11/2020 23:41
Satey babirusa
Ethan M.07/10/2020 14:24
We have to keep this Animals, from extinction, he miggt be the closest to the old pigs before, just saying
Dianne L.07/09/2020 01:32
Will decline even faster now
Henry M.07/05/2020 10:42
Sometime ago in Malaysia mentioned these pigs swim across straits of Malacca (Strait between Sumatra and Malaysia) getting into Malaysia looking for food. Interesting news.
Nyox N.07/02/2020 15:32
Meat price Rp 35.000/kg, ☹️☹️
Tyler Y.06/30/2020 20:44
yer maw
Luke V.06/30/2020 12:09
everything exotic goes to the chinese market.
Jacob I.06/30/2020 12:09
Unicorn Pigs should be the name.
West R.06/29/2020 11:18
In Pilipino language/ Tagalog we call Pig as baboy , in the Kapampangan dialect it is Babi. And we call Deer as Usa. So it is Pig with deer like antlers/ canine combination Babi- Usa and/or Babirusa. Or Baboyramo from Baboy - Pig and Ramo/Damo - Grass.
Azmie M.06/28/2020 09:13
nate babi
Gary K.06/23/2020 10:28
Holy Shit!
Ron S.06/21/2020 09:58
Nobody knows they use it to hang themself on tree branches
Michael R.06/21/2020 05:03
Different species of warthog,,,
Ravi K.06/20/2020 15:08
When these tusks sink into their skull, they die a slow painful death.
Henri C.06/20/2020 07:03
Very unique. I hope these species still exist in very long long time.
Stephanie Y.06/12/2020 16:03
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💖💖💖
Benjie N.06/12/2020 01:36
And if its fossilized you'd say it's 20 million years old..
Khairul K.06/12/2020 00:39
Babi rusa...literally mean...pig deer...
Swarnendu D.06/02/2020 18:48
informative