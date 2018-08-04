The biggest national park in the world

The name is a tad long but it's all worth it. \nWelcome to Kalaallit Nunaanni nuna eqqissisimatitaq.
12 comments
Catina C.08/29/2018 18:53
Precioso
Sanjay S.08/19/2018 06:21
Beautiful.....beayt......iful.....Bea......
Catherine T.08/18/2018 19:42
God gave us such beautiful things too bad we destroy everything that god gave us men sure didn’t gave us this god did very beautiful too bad about Global warning ⚠️
Artur H.08/15/2018 08:01
Want to visit there
Khouloud G.08/13/2018 16:04
Salut
Pradhosh M.08/10/2018 04:07
Ecosystem is threatened....stop going there and destroying it
Babur S.08/05/2018 15:24
I want to live there permanently
Judy R.08/04/2018 23:59
I'm sorry Bryce I know how to spell your name but my phone keeps changing it!
Judy R.08/04/2018 23:58
I hope all of you my friends have added this..just to eye opening to miss..places we will never get to visit...well with the exception of Linda and Bruce...and I hope they get to go to some so I can see the pictures!
Anna F.08/04/2018 23:25
Stunning.. :-)
Emi O.08/04/2018 16:53
tu súmum
Martine L.08/04/2018 11:41
WTF is the army doing there if it's a National Park? I understand the 'study stations' but the army....