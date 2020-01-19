The Chocolate Hills are a geological oddity

The Philippines is home to a geological wonder: over a thousand mounds stretching as far as the eye can see. \n\nWelcome to the Chocolate Hills.
Ruth D.11 minutes
Been there it's an hour ferry ride from my hometown Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. Everytime we have a visitor from other places, we let them see Bohol aside from Dumaguete City. Knowing the historical/heritage(tourist) sites, tradition, foods. It's nice knowing your own country side, before traveling to other country. It's more fun in the Philippines.👍👍👍
Gloria W.40 minutes
Carl A.an hour
Thank you for featuring our Dear Bohol. 🖤
Michael S.an hour
I've been there last summer for the first time seeing and witnessing the beautiful and wonderful nature.
Javo K.an hour
فاطمة ح.an hour
The beauty of nature .
Nory R.an hour
This page give us amazing information. That is why I like it very much!!!
Dennis W.an hour
