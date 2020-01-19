back

The Chocolate Hills are a geological oddity

The Philippines is home to a geological wonder: over a thousand mounds stretching as far as the eye can see. Welcome to the Chocolate Hills.

8 comments

  • Ruth D.
    11 minutes

    Been there it's an hour ferry ride from my hometown Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. Everytime we have a visitor from other places, we let them see Bohol aside from Dumaguete City. Knowing the historical/heritage(tourist) sites, tradition, foods. It's nice knowing your own country side, before traveling to other country. It's more fun in the Philippines.👍👍👍

  • Gloria W.
    40 minutes

    gaan we kijken? 😊

  • Carl A.
    an hour

    Thank you for featuring our Dear Bohol. 🖤

  • Michael S.
    an hour

    I've been there last summer for the first time seeing and witnessing the beautiful and wonderful nature.

  • Javo K.
    an hour

    Brute.

  • فاطمة ح.
    an hour

    The beauty of nature .

  • Nory R.
    an hour

    This page give us amazing information. That is why I like it very much!!!

  • Dennis W.
    an hour

    too early