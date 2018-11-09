The dirty tricks that lie behind wildlife photography

Frogs piled up, riding tortoises or dancing... Turns out many wildlife photos are actually fake.
35 comments
Kutub U.11/13/2018 06:45
@brut nature you have included one of my pictures there and you made a wrong story about it. Before you include my picture and made a bullshit story you needed to ask me. I’m not from Indonesia, I live in UK. Frog holding leaf was my pictures. In this picture it was look like frog protecting rain but it’s actually not. Frog hold the leaf to climb top of the leaf. When it hold the leaf I clicked and it was look like it is protecting. Another picture of frog holding leaf As a umbrella taken by a Indonesian photographer and maybe his one was staged. Maybe you mistakenly added my picture. If you mistakenly added my picture then I’ll request to remove it otherwise I’ll take legal action against you. Regards
Basu D.11/13/2018 01:49
✌️
سجودي ا.11/12/2018 23:15
يكرم الله ذكروني بيك😂😂😂
Janoras R.11/12/2018 16:05
If only they know how to make CGI they won't have to resort to such cruel practices
ChetaNa G.11/12/2018 14:13
! The same could be happening with the gliding frog in India.
Kannika M.11/12/2018 13:49
กบ..เกลียด & กลัวจริงๆ
Cosmata L.11/12/2018 00:02
Where is your proof? You can't just discredit things like this if you have to proof to back up your claims.
Kim V.11/11/2018 13:48
Fucking digusting
Khristle R.11/11/2018 13:10
e e e e e
Daiane S.11/11/2018 09:54
Humans are disgusting creatures
Katherine E.11/11/2018 09:22
Oh my God! Is there no end to the abusive things humans do to animals?!!
Maren11/11/2018 03:03
That beat tho
Elin K.11/10/2018 21:57
😞
Maverick C.11/10/2018 20:55
me recordó a ti y tus fotos bro sería calidad que comenzaras con tu álbum igual
Zineddine B.11/10/2018 18:52
Achwàk Bèlàgrouz hhhhh
Kim H.11/10/2018 17:14
That is very sad to read.
Isa F.11/10/2018 16:17
me gustaría compartirlo, pero tendría que conocer quién ha grabado esto. ¿ Podríais decirlo Brut nature ?
Hodi E.11/10/2018 06:24
Most of it is bull shit!
Seth G.11/10/2018 02:06
id love to find the name of this song!
Dina N.11/10/2018 00:03
What we do for our entertainment and money . Sickening .