back

The fear of spiders is the most common phobia worldwide

It's the most common phobia, and the London Zoo is helping you overcome it. 🕷

05/08/2018 6:23 AM
  • 211.0k
  • 608

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

343 comments

  • Giulia G.
    05/21/2019 20:51

    c'è qualche speranza

  • Adrian V.
    05/20/2019 21:35

    te interesa

  • Antonios N.
    06/18/2018 22:08

    betjarrib 🕷

  • Alexander J.
    05/30/2018 12:54

    Stefan Cetnarowicz thoughts...?

  • Bibi R.
    05/30/2018 00:30

    😳 could we get there someday? That might help 🙈🕷🕸👻

  • Eric K.
    05/29/2018 15:54

    I've overcome my irrational fear of them to where I dont squash them on sight but I will still maintain a healthy distance

  • Svenja H.
    05/29/2018 15:34

    vielleicht hilft das ja? 😂

  • Ashley M.
    05/29/2018 08:17

    I should take you here 😂😎😇🤣

  • Andrea K.
    05/29/2018 05:06

    I’d love to try this class... Really good idea 😊

  • Jessica W.
    05/29/2018 02:11

    😁

  • Cecil F.
    05/29/2018 00:21

    No way I’m taking that class...lol

  • Thyago M.
    05/28/2018 18:00

    olha amor... Vai la pra perder o medo. 😋

  • Kelsey B.
    05/28/2018 16:32

    phobia warning, but^^

  • João N.
    05/28/2018 16:25

    preciso dessa porra leva tb

  • Sofia K.
    05/28/2018 10:08

    no Thankyou

  • Alex J.
    05/28/2018 07:35

    , we should’ve tried this haha

  • Alex J.
    05/28/2018 07:35

    , we should’ve tried this haha

  • Rochy R.
    05/28/2018 05:42

    🤣🤣😩😩

  • Henry M.
    05/28/2018 00:50

    Fuck all that. Invite me to go there and i will torch them all.

  • Eric C.
    05/27/2018 23:00

    !