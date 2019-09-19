back
The Great Emu War, lost by Australians
Soldiers battling against invincible birds... This surprising footage was shot in Australia during the Great Emu War. That was in 1932. #tbt
09/19/2019 4:17 PM
- 990.2k
- 5.2k
- 273
And even more
Spain: Thousands of suffocated fish washed up
The Endurance: a story of survival in Antarctica
TBT: Volcanologist Haroun Tazieff's warning about climate change in 1979
John and Molly Chester traded city living for barren farmland
What's the situation of bees around the world?
The eco-friendly Bec-Hellouin farm is a model in France
197 comments
Japu A.10/11/2019 14:34
Horrible guys is evil n stupid. They gone in hell sure
Oral O.10/02/2019 14:41
And the emu award goes to....
Santosh K.10/01/2019 18:48
Beautiful flightless birds.
Venkatesh M.10/01/2019 02:33
Cheap very cheap
يس م.10/01/2019 00:39
همجية الاوروبيين مستمرة
Juan H.09/30/2019 23:33
Si hubiese sido en mexico hubiesen acabado en mole asados rostisados al horno jaaaa jaaa
عمار ع.09/30/2019 23:32
The man inside us died
Sinned G.09/30/2019 23:00
Mga gago!!
Juno J.09/30/2019 21:20
Wtf did yall just make me watch
Elvis B.09/30/2019 21:16
Malditos criminales abusadores de inocentes
Sammy M.09/30/2019 20:58
Hope these idiots were not doing this in our land "Africa" if that is the case then I pray that they rot in hell
Danny A.09/30/2019 16:24
Una de las pruebas que muestra que los humanos somos unas plagas...
César M.09/30/2019 15:24
Fucking human plague, I ashame of these people sorry pachamama they don't know what they do with you
Armando R.09/30/2019 13:40
Las aves ganaron la guerra 😳
Jhon J.09/30/2019 13:23
😠
Stichting J.09/30/2019 11:51
Know who the devil is 👿👿 rape robe and murder everywhere they go Job 9:24 [24]The earth is given into the hand of the wicked: he covereth the faces of the judges thereof; if not, where, and who is he?
Helel B.09/30/2019 11:04
This makes me emu-tional.
Azzal A.09/30/2019 06:37
kabhi kaway ne hamla kia hai tere pr? Yahi hoa tha inke sath😂😂 Inho ne uske liye bhi lumber 1 ko bulaya
Bagas A.09/30/2019 06:06
Kevin ? Is that you ? 😮
Itachi D.09/30/2019 05:39
Ahh those emu eh? Its been such a long ass time since i live with the emu clan and i already forgotten how to speak their native language..