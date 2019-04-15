back

The "hands of God": A look at Vietnam's Golden Bridge

Perched on a mountaintop in Vietnam, these two giant stone hands hold a breathtaking bridge.

04/15/2019 6:21 AM
  • 364.7k
  • 308

Earth

181 comments

  • Jan B.
    06/12/2019 12:46

    Beautiful

  • Devi C.
    06/09/2019 20:39

    Did you go here?

  • Deborah V.
    06/09/2019 14:10

    Pretty amazing!

  • Kelly N.
    06/08/2019 14:49

    That is the pride of our Vietnamese

  • Mike S.
    06/08/2019 07:29

    Not stone hands. It's formed concrete. Been there touched them. ☹

  • Carol M.
    06/07/2019 21:11

    did you see this

  • Theron C.
    06/06/2019 19:24

    . Do you recognize where this was built?

  • Sofia D.
    06/03/2019 14:44

  • Pamela T.
    06/03/2019 14:31

    The feeling was awesome! Felt as if God’s hands were holding us and protecting us. Breathtaking surrounding with 3 lines of cable cars to different destinations and nice scenic forest view. Worth visiting. Never knew that such a beautiful place exists in Vietnam.

  • Catalin A.
    06/02/2019 00:21

    disturbing the nature it's all I can see...

  • Nurhendrawan P.
    05/30/2019 11:06

    China's work ?

  • Bron A.
    05/30/2019 04:35

    have you been?

  • John M.
    05/28/2019 14:22

    PRINOPOSE KO NA YAN KAY TABAKO YEARS AGO TO PUT UP A CABLE CAR SYSTEM BETWEEN THE SKY PALACE IN THE SKY AND THE SM OWNED TAAL VISTA LODGE.WALA PARIN NANGYARI.SHIT TALAGA.DAIG PA TAYO ULI NG VIETNAM

  • John E.
    05/24/2019 22:44

    Why not the hands of peace? Hands of God seems too small, no real meaning or substance.

  • Moriyah S.
    05/22/2019 02:22

    Beautiful 💓

  • من ع.
    05/19/2019 05:10

    eto un ma o..

  • Sharon R.
    05/18/2019 10:19

    Would love to go here one day 😉😍

  • Sharrel A.
    05/17/2019 05:13

    pupuntahan nio to?

  • Jade M.
    05/16/2019 12:34

    have you been?

  • Stanley L.
    05/15/2019 13:12

    Been there. Worth it. Owners don’t know how to run this place. Food choice was very bad. A pizza joint would make a lotta money!