The harpy eagle is a fearsome predator

Named after terrifying creatures from Greek mythology, it is one of the largest raptors in the Americas. Meet the harpy eagle.

10/14/2019 6:32 AM
  • 708.0k
  • 190

123 comments

  • Sai L.
    3 days

    This is a beautiful bird but it’s future depends on human for its home so it hunt and reproduce.

  • Sapphire R.
    12/10/2019 16:37

    Harpy eagle VS. Philippines eagle ?

  • Luciano B.
    12/03/2019 16:04

    Stupefacente, magnifico, sublime, eletrizzante..... un RAPACE GLADIATORE

  • Jeanine S.
    12/02/2019 20:13

    Interesting

  • Norman M.
    11/30/2019 19:10

    That opening shot looks cg

  • Lavinia L.
    11/21/2019 22:17

    ❤️

  • Lili W.
    11/20/2019 14:37

    Cele mai haiis

  • Erica D.
    11/16/2019 01:47

    😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲

  • Robby E.
    11/08/2019 21:12

    We got them in my Country

  • Lore T.
    11/08/2019 08:52

    prima to Zi cu cortul si noaptea dai fata in fata cu una ca asta??! 🤔 ce faci??

  • Troy B.
    11/01/2019 23:21

    If only I could be friends with one 🙏🏽

  • Claire T.
    11/01/2019 20:54

    these are huge! Xxx

  • Montana S.
    10/31/2019 20:50

    Anyone else bothered that it’s in the metric system

  • Chi C.
    10/31/2019 11:22

    I always see the bird name as "happy" 😅

  • Md I.
    10/29/2019 17:32

    save the wildlife

  • Karma C.
    10/29/2019 11:55

    Crowned Eagle...found in the jungles of south east Asia.. endangered species 🦅

  • Yarn D.
    10/27/2019 16:07

    Tell the bird to hunt humans👋😂

  • Calvin H.
    10/27/2019 12:11

    WHAT a GREAT Eagle

  • Marlo L.
    10/27/2019 02:19

    Majestic.

  • Antriksh G.
    10/26/2019 13:57

    The biggest brids of prey