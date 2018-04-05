back

The honey badger is not afraid of anything

Don't let its sweet name fool you, the honey badger just might be nature's most feared animal. 🍯 👀 (via Brut nature)

04/05/2018 7:01 PMupdated: 05/14/2019 11:42 AM
  • 1.4m
  • 999

688 comments

  • Laurence J.
    05/25/2018 22:15

    you’ll forever be my honey badger

  • ابو ن.
    05/22/2018 00:32

    شوف شنو هذا

  • Shane N.
    05/21/2018 15:51

    Even humans are afraid of it??? Humans are afraid of everything! Humans are one of the slowest, weakest, softest skinned and vulnerable critters on the planet.

  • Scott W.
    05/21/2018 15:43

    There are a great many animals fierce enough to scare humans... well, me anyway!!

  • Joshua J.
    05/21/2018 11:25

    this is you when you get mad

  • Dominik M.
    05/21/2018 11:24

    but since i watched a documentary on badgers they were actually....if you want to find out the rest of the story visit www.suckmydickbitch.com to find out more😊

  • Mostafa A.
    05/21/2018 00:57

    تم تم تم

  • Conn O.
    05/21/2018 00:09

    Nic Hopperstad good strategy

  • Jerry M.
    05/20/2018 22:20

    "It's a badger alright. Possibly a Griffin. " Homer Simpson

  • Luis D.
    05/20/2018 21:47

    Kevin Hart looks like a Honey badger

  • Mariah S.
    05/20/2018 19:40

    Can't trust them Hufflepuffs

  • Troy J.
    05/20/2018 18:24

    The Badger is a force to be reckoned with.

  • Darius D.
    05/20/2018 16:45

    Except that those are baby cheetahs

  • Indigo W.
    05/19/2018 23:27

    Just wondering who wants this animal to become in vegan

  • Sadie B.
    05/19/2018 22:00

    Briar Ricketts

  • Karina S.
    05/19/2018 20:56

    like por el final inesperado :v

  • Levi M.
    05/19/2018 19:50

    h

  • Fidencio P.
    05/19/2018 14:53

    Creo ke en mi rancho los llaman talcoyote's...

  • Jay K.
    05/19/2018 04:28

    Remember the scene from the movie "The gods must be crazy" , where a honey badger grabs the guys shoe and doesn't let go until he has to give him his shoe.

  • ابو ع.
    05/19/2018 02:28

    حميد المنكوب هاي الشيبة الزينة بعد شتريد ههههه