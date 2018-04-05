back
The honey badger is not afraid of anything
Don't let its sweet name fool you, the honey badger just might be nature's most feared animal. 🍯 👀 (via Brut nature)
04/05/2018 7:01 PMupdated: 05/14/2019 11:42 AM
- 1.4m
- 22.4k
- 999
688 comments
Laurence J.05/25/2018 22:15
you’ll forever be my honey badger
ابو ن.05/22/2018 00:32
شوف شنو هذا
Shane N.05/21/2018 15:51
Even humans are afraid of it??? Humans are afraid of everything! Humans are one of the slowest, weakest, softest skinned and vulnerable critters on the planet.
Scott W.05/21/2018 15:43
There are a great many animals fierce enough to scare humans... well, me anyway!!
Joshua J.05/21/2018 11:25
this is you when you get mad
Dominik M.05/21/2018 11:24
Mostafa A.05/21/2018 00:57
تم تم تم
Conn O.05/21/2018 00:09
Nic Hopperstad good strategy
Jerry M.05/20/2018 22:20
"It's a badger alright. Possibly a Griffin. " Homer Simpson
Luis D.05/20/2018 21:47
Kevin Hart looks like a Honey badger
Mariah S.05/20/2018 19:40
Can't trust them Hufflepuffs
Troy J.05/20/2018 18:24
The Badger is a force to be reckoned with.
Darius D.05/20/2018 16:45
Except that those are baby cheetahs
Indigo W.05/19/2018 23:27
Just wondering who wants this animal to become in vegan
Sadie B.05/19/2018 22:00
Briar Ricketts
Karina S.05/19/2018 20:56
like por el final inesperado :v
Levi M.05/19/2018 19:50
h
Fidencio P.05/19/2018 14:53
Creo ke en mi rancho los llaman talcoyote's...
Jay K.05/19/2018 04:28
Remember the scene from the movie "The gods must be crazy" , where a honey badger grabs the guys shoe and doesn't let go until he has to give him his shoe.
ابو ع.05/19/2018 02:28
حميد المنكوب هاي الشيبة الزينة بعد شتريد ههههه