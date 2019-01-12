back
The Japanese Village Populated by Dolls
She felt lonely in her barren Japanese village — so she knitted over 270 neighbors. 🧶(Via Brut UK)
10/10/2019 3:58 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 3:44 PM
50 comments
LaRae S.12/01/2019 03:15
😂😂😂😂
Bill H.11/30/2019 03:46
God Bless Her
Michael W.11/27/2019 17:47
All white
Carlos A.11/26/2019 21:49
Just imagine walking there at night
Andrew W.11/26/2019 16:23
And then one day they all come to life and killed her?
Doniesha W.11/24/2019 15:39
Oh wow
Quincy Q.11/22/2019 23:28
crazyyy🥺
Lowell B.11/21/2019 08:27
Awesome Lady
Fee Y.11/14/2019 16:34
It might also be because they are above sea level and it may be difficult to live there but hopefully someone will be attracted to that location and repopulated
Cindy S.11/14/2019 15:01
I find it curious that none of the facial features seem to be Japanese LoL!
Gabriel G.11/13/2019 20:57
Imagine after everyone in the village dies it’s going to be nothing but scarecrows.
Johanne F.11/13/2019 00:35
this is scary
Addy Y.11/12/2019 23:30
By the end of year 2150. There will be 20,000 or 23,000 japanese heritage less people in Japan because of low birth rate and mix race. I Did some research on the internet and I feel kind of bad for Japan. Their population is dropping fast
Terry H.11/11/2019 21:53
no graffiti ,no destruction ,no baggie pants..this is the way it should be ..
Luis R.11/10/2019 05:39
I would help her out of knitting & moving the scarecrows
Primo D.11/09/2019 22:19
Wierd AF
Sarah R.11/09/2019 16:42
Spoopy
Gino W.11/08/2019 02:40
this is what I was talking about
Haley D.11/07/2019 09:30
Why doesn’t she move somewhere else if she misses ppl? Or go to another town to visit 🤷🏻♀️
Arely A.11/02/2019 22:09
Me recordo los maniquíes que abundan en Nuketown !!