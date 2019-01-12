back

The Japanese Village Populated by Dolls

She felt lonely in her barren Japanese village — so she knitted over 270 neighbors. 🧶(Via Brut UK)

10/10/2019 3:58 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 3:44 PM
  • 375.1k
  • 77

50 comments

  • LaRae S.
    12/01/2019 03:15

    😂😂😂😂

  • Bill H.
    11/30/2019 03:46

    God Bless Her

  • Michael W.
    11/27/2019 17:47

    All white

  • Carlos A.
    11/26/2019 21:49

    Just imagine walking there at night

  • Andrew W.
    11/26/2019 16:23

    And then one day they all come to life and killed her?

  • Doniesha W.
    11/24/2019 15:39

    Oh wow

  • Quincy Q.
    11/22/2019 23:28

    crazyyy🥺

  • Lowell B.
    11/21/2019 08:27

    Awesome Lady

  • Fee Y.
    11/14/2019 16:34

    It might also be because they are above sea level and it may be difficult to live there but hopefully someone will be attracted to that location and repopulated

  • Cindy S.
    11/14/2019 15:01

    I find it curious that none of the facial features seem to be Japanese LoL!

  • Gabriel G.
    11/13/2019 20:57

    Imagine after everyone in the village dies it’s going to be nothing but scarecrows.

  • Johanne F.
    11/13/2019 00:35

    this is scary

  • Addy Y.
    11/12/2019 23:30

    By the end of year 2150. There will be 20,000 or 23,000 japanese heritage less people in Japan because of low birth rate and mix race. I Did some research on the internet and I feel kind of bad for Japan. Their population is dropping fast

  • Terry H.
    11/11/2019 21:53

    no graffiti ,no destruction ,no baggie pants..this is the way it should be ..

  • Luis R.
    11/10/2019 05:39

    I would help her out of knitting & moving the scarecrows

  • Primo D.
    11/09/2019 22:19

    Wierd AF

  • Sarah R.
    11/09/2019 16:42

    Spoopy

  • Gino W.
    11/08/2019 02:40

    this is what I was talking about

  • Haley D.
    11/07/2019 09:30

    Why doesn’t she move somewhere else if she misses ppl? Or go to another town to visit 🤷🏻‍♀️

  • Arely A.
    11/02/2019 22:09

    Me recordo los maniquíes que abundan en Nuketown !!

