back
The Kilauea volcano is only one of 169 active volcanoes in the USA
There are 169 active volcanoes in the USA, and 50 of them may pose an imminent threat, like the "Yellowstone super-volcano" 💥
06/10/2018 7:07 AM
- 268.5k
- 2.7k
- 44
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
33 comments
Manambitsoa M.06/28/2018 10:08
tik b ra et Dago mis aniu a!
Sudarshan S.06/27/2018 17:58
AND EVEN TRUMP ALSO
Alaa S.06/25/2018 19:53
تم
Victoria L.06/25/2018 13:09
please read the status😂
Kusum G.06/25/2018 12:52
Hait
شريف ع.06/24/2018 18:32
27/7/2018 أصطفاف الكواكب وأطول خسوف كلي للقمر منذ بداية الخليقة أرتقبو الحدث الاعظم
Yusuf C.06/24/2018 16:18
volcanoes are terrorists for Americans...kill Volcanoes!
মোঃশরিফুল ই.06/24/2018 03:29
nice
Dendup T.06/23/2018 06:33
The one who can reach the depth of the inner Maitriya will be optimistic and overwhelmed in truthfulness. Those who acquire the wrong form will be overwhelmed with pessimism. - Maha Sambhodhi Dharma Sangha Guru Maitriya Message Given on The Completion of Tapas on May 20, 2011 https://maitriya.info/en/dharma/news/91/maitriya-message-given-on-the-completion-of-tapas
Dendup T.06/23/2018 06:32
"Today the world is in search of guidance in the forms of mercy, loving kindness, non-violence, and compassion which cannot be found anywhere. But changing the world today, which in the name of materialism is possessed by fear, escape, terrorism, scaremongering, restlessness and fighting – again by the same form of teaching gained for the world from meditational guidance – I will be guiding the world by the Knowledge of Loving Wisdom between the soul and the Supreme Soul...." - Maha Sambodhi Dharma Sangha from Closing Speech for the 2008 Puja: http://maitriya.info/en/news/46/closing-speech-for-the-2008-puja
Simran C.06/22/2018 15:46
Omg
Reber A.06/20/2018 16:22
Abdulrahman Bamerni
David R.06/20/2018 09:42
The vulcanologists say Yellostone doesn't have fluid enough magma for a mega eruption right now, wait a few thousand years.
Videsh S.06/19/2018 20:41
threat. to. americans.? its a threat to the whole world and everyone in it.
Pedro H.06/19/2018 16:26
The surface of Puerto Rico is 9104 km2, The number you describe is way too small to be the same as PR. Don't use sensationalist data to sound more scary, do some proper research, here a help, some provinces of countries that you could use. Bolivar province Ecuador, the 2 smallest of the country, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_political_and_geographic_subdivisions_by_total_area_from_3,000_to_5,000_square_kilometers etc.
Ariz A.06/19/2018 09:15
Well, its inevitable.
Zidan Z.06/18/2018 13:11
Omg
Jose M.06/17/2018 20:01
Há todo um culminar de situações caminhando a passos largos para uma catástrofe global...
Ma M.06/17/2018 00:17
God is great
Rodny V.06/16/2018 22:23
Let us do everything to restore the heart of Te Fiti