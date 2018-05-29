back
The lamprey is also known as the "stone licker"
This vampire fish is invading American soil. 🇺🇸
05/29/2018 3:57 PM
- 135.1k
- 413
- 81
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
60 comments
Safiqul S.06/12/2018 17:12
আল্লাহু, মোহান
Denny T.06/12/2018 13:55
and it’s naturally in Ct rivers.... of course
Bernarka H.06/12/2018 08:40
I’m just wondering if this fish has no known predators and been around for almost 360 million years, than how are they not supreme fish too at least freshwater areas?
Megan B.06/11/2018 19:43
there is a picture of them in my album called summer 2012 I believe.
Katie J.06/11/2018 16:38
I thought you might find this interesting
Yu G.06/02/2018 13:16
I hope it will fuckup amerikas system
Debby P.05/31/2018 19:56
Yuck🤮
Jim J.05/31/2018 06:11
Yammmo.....
Kelsey R.05/31/2018 02:25
Is that not a leech
Cindy S.05/31/2018 02:04
Do they bite humans? I say do what ever it takes to get rid of them.
Gladys M.05/31/2018 01:31
AWFUL......
Sharon R.05/31/2018 00:30
Because digging artificial canals. Then you stuff chemicals into fresh water system to kill em off. Omg insanity.
مصطفى ص.05/30/2018 23:02
مو يكولون هذة السمكة مفيدة للعامود الفقري مال الانسان . . يخلوها ع الظهر تحديدا العامود الفقري شلون دودة العلق او الحجامة بس هذة اختصاص عامود فقري هواي كتبت عامود فقري 😞
Sam M.05/30/2018 22:46
No natural predators? Striped bass eat them like candy... just like Eels..👍
Erkki S.05/30/2018 20:04
This thing is edible and is also quite expensive so get your business started now when you got the chance. You might as well get additional funding (read: "double profits) from the government to "fight this invasive species" by catching, grilling/frying/marinating them and selling them: 1 kg is 46$ when looking at the local prices. "Silmud, EESTI KALA, 250 g 9,99 €"
Vitor M.05/30/2018 19:57
Is very tasty, cooked with potatoes...
Rohan F.05/30/2018 19:57
Nature has countless mystery.
José M.05/30/2018 19:09
...so if It is invading American territory send Mr. Trump and make him putting his ass in the water to capture them😂😂😂😂
Phoebe R.05/30/2018 15:57
yes this laympre.....
Jack F.05/30/2018 15:07
any encounters with this sick shit?