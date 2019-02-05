back
The life of American icon Rin Tin Tin
He survived World War I, conquered Hollywood and became a huge star around the world. This is the story of Rin Tin Tin. 🐶📽
02/05/2019 12:19 PM
- 2.3m
- 14.4k
- 406
227 comments
Catherine A.04/11/2019 21:48
Show Gunner this xxx
Holly H.04/09/2019 22:56
When I was a kid we had a German Shepard that was the Great-great-great grandson of Rin-Tin-Tin. Had the papers to prove it. He was amazingly smart.
Caistor H.04/06/2019 22:36
Interesting.....
Haley K.04/06/2019 15:49
.
Denice F.04/05/2019 21:43
I have an Album of Rin Tin Tin
Sherry M.04/05/2019 11:02
Interesting. Didn’t know his background.
Jacqueline J.04/05/2019 00:46
Not the same German Shepherd - Rin Tin Tin was famous during silent era of Hollywood in 1920’s
Allan D.04/05/2019 00:04
go rinney
Fran W.04/04/2019 15:26
Wow... who knew?
Jacquelyn M.04/04/2019 11:31
My childhood hero. I cried whenever he was in danger
Kathy S.04/04/2019 10:54
What amazing story!! I loved the show as a child also!! I had no idea about his history!!
Vicki M.04/04/2019 02:05
Very inspiring story. Very special dog and trainer.
Michaelanthony P.04/03/2019 21:11
At heart I am an Animal lover. I've always loved dogs that have a strong wolf like appearance. I've always loved stories about Rin Tin Tin and even tho Ol' Yeller looked completely different. I freely admit I cried when I got to the chapter when he died. Like I've said afore. All a man needs in his life is a good woman and a good dog. It's not complicated.
Chuck P.04/03/2019 18:03
Between this canine actor & my uncle's GSD Yogi who followed every command he gave him....Ive always loved this breed - I'm on my second GSD now named Jedidiah (Jed for short) except I didn't know he was in WW1!!!
Shaun M.04/03/2019 07:13
.
Gary H.03/31/2019 20:06
You forgot Rin Tin Tin
Helene L.03/29/2019 19:16
Always watched him on tv when I was a kid
Chris H.03/29/2019 14:48
Wow! This brought back memories for me. As a child I used to watch a show called Rin-tin-tin which I loved but never new the “real” story.
Lise R.03/28/2019 18:20
For you Lynn.
Ellie C.03/28/2019 17:07
All dogs are beautiful but GSD have something special the God Blessing them .