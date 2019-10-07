back

The Life of Billy Porter

"It's when we are visible that we have the power to create empathy." Billy Porter made history as the first openly gay black actor to win the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series for “Pose” — this is his story.

Posing for history

He is the first black and openly gay actor to have won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He is Billy Porter. He was born in 1969 in Pennsylvania and grew up with his parents and sister. In 1987, he graduated from Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. At 25, he began a career as a comedian on Broadway. Theater was the thing that encouraged me to dream beyond my circumstance, outside of my circumstance. In 1997, he released his first album. At 44, he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola, a drag queen, in Kinky Boots.

In 2016, he supported the Trevor Project which focuses on suicide prevention services among LGTBQ+ teenagers. At 47, he married the man with whom he’s been sharing his life for the past 8 years. In 2018, he landed the role of Pray Tell in the hit series Pose, which depicts the daily life of young gay men and transgender women. At 49, he caused a sensation at the Oscars with his tuxedo gown. A few months later, he wore a dress inspired by a uterus to support the right to abortion, amid threats to reproductive rights in several states. The day after his 50th birthday, Billy Porter won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Pose.

“I hope that young queer people of all colors can look at me and know that they can. I was told that who I am was never gonna work. I was told that who and what I am would never be successful. Period. That’s what I was told. I did not believe them,” Billy Porter concludes.

250 comments

  • Derian M.
    17 hours

    this is why I love him bruhhhh!!!

  • Chursha M.
    a day

    Dr. Umar revealed a couple of years ago that this man right here was paid by the KKK to influence his sexuality publicly... Farrakhan also collaborated with Doctor Who more in 2006 about the same incident regarding other black male actors being paid off by luciferians to present themselves as feminine

  • Jon B.
    a day

    I don't get it..wheres the significance, is it for black ppl to be proud of or is it for gays to be proud of....all I see is a black man has to be gay to get any type of just due recognition....Morgan freeman sidney poitier denzel and samuel l. Always All play hellified roles and short of them being junkies and thugs [denzel had to do training day to get his but john q wasnt worthy] they never hardly get nominations let alone recieve awards...if they wear a dress though he gets recognition yall talking about one episode on law and order , this is what dave chapelle was talking about

  • Evelyn W.
    a day

    Congratulations Billy Porter❤️

  • Cynthia A.
    2 days

    The universal laws dont change, however one must obey them, I hope this man finds out who he was created to be and his true purpose. FATHER YAH will forgive us for all sin but 1.

  • Marilyn S.
    3 days

    I LOVE HIM, HE IS SO LOVEING AND SILLY🌺💖

  • Donna M.
    3 days

    Congratulations

  • Daphne S.
    3 days

    This is Awesome!

  • Arnold C.
    3 days

    Not feeling him

  • Casey B.
    3 days

    Beautiful person and soul I love Porter

  • Gina N.
    3 days

    Me too!

  • Mary H.
    4 days

    But that dress

  • Sharon K.
    4 days

    I love you Billy

  • Wally W.
    4 days

    Sold his sold for an oscar

  • Rockky N.
    4 days

    Engaging

  • Patty S.
    4 days

    i find it utterly disgusting all the women and children missing that some or our minds are tangled up in what should be relegated to our bedrooms. disgusting.

  • Sonny M.
    4 days

    why dress like a clown tho?

  • Deborah S.
    4 days

    Billy Porter is a great actor and I can't wait until Pose comes back on.

  • Antinette G.
    5 days

    He was molested.

  • Yahudah M.
    6 days

    Sad & lawless lifestyle he has adopted & death to all gays