back

The Life of Britney Spears

The pop superstar, who launched her career at 8 years old, has had a tumultuous life. Now, Britney Spears is focusing on her own mental health. This is her story.

04/13/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 04/13/2019 2:19 PM
  • 1.6m
  • 47

Pop Culture

  1. "The Simpsons" turn 30

  2. Simon Baker on the Climate Crisis

  3. The Life of Tina Turner

  4. #TBT Christmas at the White House

  5. Actress Golshifteh Farahani on the Iranian Protests

  6. Yes, Women are Funny — According to the “Mrs. Maisel” Stars

36 comments

  • Jerry C.
    5 days

    Sexy

  • Dwight M.
    12/09/2019 19:42

    Talented and beautiful. I’ve always thought she was class, she’s had her problems but I still appreciate her and I’m a 62 year old male, (btw, she has the nicest legs I’ve ever seen!). Best of luck Brittany

  • Diane K.
    12/08/2019 16:11

    Beautiful Brittany

  • Amr M.
    12/03/2019 00:00

    Who cares

  • Udham S.
    04/29/2019 16:51

    God bless you and your family bhna Ji

  • Felipe S.
    04/28/2019 20:37

    Preciosa hermosa

  • Sander L.
    04/23/2019 12:33

    I love you Britney

  • Laura A.
    04/22/2019 08:35

    Dam shame money is evil too everything else that follows

  • Jo R.
    04/22/2019 03:37

    Love you till the world ends ❤️

  • Garmond P.
    04/22/2019 03:32

    Last part is a fake story 😂

  • Abdallah M.
    04/21/2019 07:40

    ايامات sometimes

  • Ubaid K.
    04/20/2019 12:47

    it happens when u ditch ur childhood in pop and rock.. and wont maintain the regular lifestyle...

  • Naseer A.
    04/19/2019 21:53

    Thank yous VIP🌹🇦🇫👈📢🎥 psf pkacln naseer bazai ok

  • Sha A.
    04/19/2019 18:43

    S

  • Angel P.
    04/19/2019 18:29

    She looks old really fast she was my idol before teenage life love her songs

  • Ahmer K.
    04/19/2019 08:14

    The illuminati attack!!!!

  • Fadiy G.
    04/18/2019 09:38

    what do you mean by that

  • Cabansag S.
    04/18/2019 09:27

    She has more chance,it is not close of probation ,yet repent God is coming soon 🙏❤️

  • Yaadjuva J.
    04/16/2019 04:52

    mira

  • Jag Z.
    04/15/2019 07:06

    Hahahahahaha