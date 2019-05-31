The Life of Roger Federer
He’s vying for his 21st Grand Slam title at the French Open and is the most famous tennis player in the world. This is the story of Roger Federer. 🎾
The Life of Roger Federer
He was born on August 8, 1981in Basel, Switzerland to a South African mother and a Swiss father. At 8, he participated in his first tennis tournament. He started playing tennis at age 3 or 4, and everyone who saw him play was very enthusiastic. Since he began, he’s been able to maintain a good outlook when he plays.
Roger Federer’s mother Lynette Federer, whether he wins or loses, it’s always fair play with him. At 12, Federer was a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors, where he saw the final match by Stefan Edberg, who became his coach 11 years later. At 14, he began training at the Swiss National Tennis Center. His parents learned about it from the newspaper. Bad tempered in his first years playing professional tennis, Federer began seeing a psychotherapist at 17 to learn to channel his emotions.
At the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, he met Mirka, a Slovakian former tennis player. They married nine years later and had 4 children: twin boys and twin girls. In 2003, he was ruled “unsuitable” for Switzerland's mandatory military service and had to pay an exemption tax of 3% of his taxable income to the state every year for over a decade. That same year, at 21, he won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. He currently holds the record for singles titles at the iconic tournament.
A tennis icon who has committed to helping children, that’s Roger Federer. At 22, he created the Roger Federer Foundation to help disadvantaged children in parts of Africa. He is also an ambassador for UNICEF, for which he has launched fundraisers for victims of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.
In 2008, after 237 consecutive weeks as world champion, he was unseated by his main rival, Rafael Nadal. When he was 30, a survey ranked him second among the world’s most respected people, after Nelson Mandela. At 35, this polyglot, who speaks six languages, was named “Most Stylish Man” by GQ magazine. At 36, he made a comeback after recovering from injuries and became world champion again the oldest in the history of tennis. That year, having won over $110 million since the start of his career, he became the male sports entertainment athlete with the highest number of records within one sport.
Today, Roger Federer holds the record for titles won in Grand Slam tournaments. He is considered the best player in the history of tennis.
Brut.
- 554.9k
- 11.5k
- 565
388 comments
Aqsa K.06/28/2019 14:30
Roger ❤🔥😭
Hiçhèm W.06/28/2019 14:10
U are the best , legend of tennis gold roger ,respect 👏👏👏👏
Tarik H.06/28/2019 07:26
howa kant kanatmana nadal igol hadchi walakin hani je suis comme federer hhhhh
Varadharajan E.06/27/2019 17:12
Whom we like or dont depends on us and decided by us, I am happy to be a huge follower of his tennis on court and life off it.
Billel B.06/27/2019 13:17
G.O.A.T 😍
Jimmy R.06/27/2019 11:23
Dédicace :)
Houcem D.06/27/2019 08:22
The GOAT 🐐
Franci Z.06/27/2019 03:17
LO AMO E UN GRANDE❤
Marina Q.06/26/2019 15:30
kaci legenda👍👏🎾💓💓
عزالدين خ.06/26/2019 13:19
Best player ..
Shahria S.06/26/2019 01:34
Love from Bangladesh 🇧🇩
Hocine C.06/25/2019 23:27
Le meilleur de tous les temps , quelle classe !
محمد ص.06/25/2019 21:53
أول رغباتي وأخرها,تبقى
Friedrich M.06/25/2019 20:29
Unsuitable for the swiss army means simply that he was excused to do his mandatory service for the sake of tennis.
Sibonginkosi P.06/25/2019 08:29
i love him to bits!!! my family and friends think i'm crazy for being an RF fan. i just feel sorry for them coz they have no idea how it feels to watch this incredible man rewrite history everytime he goes on court. thank you Rodger!!
Dalia A.06/25/2019 07:46
God bless him
Tawfik S.06/24/2019 21:47
What a wonderful man!
Robert C.06/24/2019 21:36
Sin dudarlo su majestad, el mejor de todos los tiempos.
Ali O.06/24/2019 15:33
Tank you federer
Liridon L.06/24/2019 10:52
gjithmone numer 1!