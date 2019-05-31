The Life of Roger Federer

He was born on August 8, 1981in Basel, Switzerland to a South African mother and a Swiss father. At 8, he participated in his first tennis tournament. He started playing tennis at age 3 or 4, and everyone who saw him play was very enthusiastic. Since he began, he’s been able to maintain a good outlook when he plays.

Roger Federer’s mother Lynette Federer, whether he wins or loses, it’s always fair play with him. At 12, Federer was a ball boy at the Swiss Indoors, where he saw the final match by Stefan Edberg, who became his coach 11 years later. At 14, he began training at the Swiss National Tennis Center. His parents learned about it from the newspaper. Bad tempered in his first years playing professional tennis, Federer began seeing a psychotherapist at 17 to learn to channel his emotions.

At the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, he met Mirka, a Slovakian former tennis player. They married nine years later and had 4 children: twin boys and twin girls. In 2003, he was ruled “unsuitable” for Switzerland's mandatory military service and had to pay an exemption tax of 3% of his taxable income to the state every year for over a decade. That same year, at 21, he won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. He currently holds the record for singles titles at the iconic tournament.

A tennis icon who has committed to helping children, that’s Roger Federer. At 22, he created the Roger Federer Foundation to help disadvantaged children in parts of Africa. He is also an ambassador for UNICEF, for which he has launched fundraisers for victims of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

In 2008, after 237 consecutive weeks as world champion, he was unseated by his main rival, Rafael Nadal. When he was 30, a survey ranked him second among the world’s most respected people, after Nelson Mandela. At 35, this polyglot, who speaks six languages, was named “Most Stylish Man” by GQ magazine. At 36, he made a comeback after recovering from injuries and became world champion again the oldest in the history of tennis. That year, having won over $110 million since the start of his career, he became the male sports entertainment athlete with the highest number of records within one sport.

Today, Roger Federer holds the record for titles won in Grand Slam tournaments. He is considered the best player in the history of tennis.

