Not so plain Mary Jane

She’s the star of HBO’s Euphoria, her name means “to give thanks,” and she has more than 60 million Instagram followers. Her name is Zendaya Coleman. Her name is Zendaya. She was born in 1996 in California, where she was raised by her parents — both of whom are teachers. As a child, she often attended the theater classes that her mother taught. At 6, she lobbied the principal of her school to put on a play in honor of Black History Month. Brought up on stage, she started her career in TV ads. At 14, she made her debut in the Disney series Shake It Up, in which she acted, sang and danced.

At 16, she made it to the Dancing with the Stars finale. The same year, she released her first album. At 18, she was criticized on a TV show for showing up at the Oscars with dreadlocks. Tweet: @zendaya - To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’ is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive. In 2017, she participated in the Women’s March in Washington D.C. We go high! the same year, she made her big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming and The Greatest Showman. At 22, she made the list of the 50 most followed accounts on Instagram. In June 2019, she turned heads in the role of Rue in Euphoria, which is produced by Drake. In September 2019, Zendaya joined forces with Tommy Hilfiger for the second time and organizes a fashion show in New York City that celebrated diversity.

Zendaya had a more fun reaction to another tweet towards a troll. The user wrote, "I bet Zendaya’s feet smell like Funyuns." Zendaya responded, "Let’s check, shall we?" Then the actress literally took her Christian Louboutin shoe off, smelled her foot, and quipped, "No, smells like success to me."

Brut.