The magnificent riflebird's mating dance
To attract females, the magnificent riflebird performs a choreography unlike any other. 😏
04/11/2019 3:31 PM
27 comments
Baya C.04/30/2019 17:46
Les femelles, pas les femmes
Thelma S.04/27/2019 00:03
Men should take a lesson ......just saying
Deisis M.04/24/2019 11:55
hermoso
Tina C.04/22/2019 06:32
Cute💕💕💕
Nuray A.04/21/2019 17:14
hem hayvanin ötüşünü gösteriyorsunuz hemde alta müzik koyuyorsunuz kuşun sesini duymuyoruz
Riaz A.04/21/2019 08:18
Stupid where is the original audio
Frances W.04/20/2019 07:12
I'd marry him too, he is so cute.
William K.04/20/2019 03:56
They are a bird of paradise.
Julie O.04/20/2019 01:34
Yup! I'd marry him! 😍
ابو ل.04/19/2019 17:15
تم
Patrick B.04/19/2019 16:23
The polygamous part killed me 😂
Irfan R.04/19/2019 16:03
مشاءاللہ
Husein E.04/16/2019 23:25
روعه سبحان الله
Mehrdad P.04/15/2019 08:39
Its sad that on the videos you never hear the animals or nature, just shitty music!! Why not have the sound of the bird?! The Environment?!
Betty A.04/15/2019 02:19
Shame on him!😊
Norma G.04/14/2019 00:20
Fantastic!
Katie L.04/12/2019 10:09
this is how I pulled you...got dem moves like Jagger.
Joselito R.04/12/2019 09:35
Cut the background music...so we can hear the bird's call.😚😚😚
Elijah D.04/12/2019 04:20
Amazing ❤️👽🌍 📖
Tenzin L.04/11/2019 16:45
😏😏😏