back

The metamorphosis of a stalk-eyed fly

This unusual-looking bug can extend its eyes outward by making air bubbles in its head. Here is the astonishing metamorphosis of a stalk-eyed fly. 👀

08/13/2019 10:45 AM
  • 532.9k
  • 134

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

112 comments

  • ابو م.
    08/31/2019 21:59

    سبحان الخالق رب عرش العظيم

  • Githinji N.
    08/31/2019 14:01

    Moulting process

  • قصي م.
    08/31/2019 08:59

    سبحان آلله الخالق المصور

  • Patryk K.
    08/31/2019 03:01

    Ben 10

  • Julio C.
    08/30/2019 21:36

    como pode isso?

  • نشات ا.
    08/30/2019 18:36

    سبحان الله العظيم رب العرش العظيم

  • ماجد ا.
    08/30/2019 14:14

    سبحان ألله العظيم وبحمده عدد خلقه ورضا نفسه وزنة عرشه ومداد كلماته

  • سيد ك.
    08/29/2019 14:13

    سبحان الله وبحمده سبحان الله

  • Tariq B.
    08/29/2019 09:47

    revealing the secrets of Nature

  • غني ا.
    08/29/2019 07:18

    سبحانك ربي

  • Muñoz F.
    08/28/2019 21:51

    Altamente equipada, con una tecnología de alta precisión

  • حيدوري ا.
    08/28/2019 20:57

    سبحان الله العظيم

  • Joel M.
    08/28/2019 09:41

    Viste

  • سرور س.
    08/28/2019 06:37

    سبحان الله الخالق البديع

  • LLorenç M.
    08/28/2019 02:34

    Do you know what "Brut Nature" means? In the world of Cava and Champagne, it can only be called: - "Brut Nature" the sparkling wine to which no sugar is added after swallowing. Sugar content less than 3 g / l. - "Brut": Content less than 12 g / l in sugars. - "Dry": Those containing between 17 and 32 g / l. - "Semi-dry": Those containing between 32 and 50 g / l. - "Dulce": Those that exceed 50 g / l. Brut Nature is the best!

  • Prasad O.
    08/28/2019 01:06

    Varienaicequite

  • OM B.
    08/27/2019 13:16

    سبحان الله

  • Bawk M.
    08/27/2019 12:54

    Uk

  • لمياء م.
    08/27/2019 06:43

    سبحانك يارب

  • Lee M.
    08/27/2019 04:09

    con j đây m