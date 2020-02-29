back

The Sagano Bamboo Forest, a magical experience in Kyōto

This is a unique experience for your eyes and ears. Walking through a peaceful bamboo forest in the heart of Kyōto. Welcome to the Sagano Bamboo Forest.

02/29/2020 7:23 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. The Sagano Bamboo Forest, a magical experience in Kyōto

  2. Angels Landing trail leads to a wonderful summit

  3. The Chocolate Hills are a geological oddity

  4. Horseshoe Bend, a unique view of the Colorado River

  5. Thousands of mussels found dead in New Zealand

  6. Giant's Causeway, a famous landscape steeped in mythology

1 comment

  • Laguku S.
    an hour

    wow...... great. It seems like in my place, but more fun because of gendruwo, pocong and wewe gombel that always entertain visitor.....😁