The story of the Central Park Five
Five Black and Latino men wrongfully convicted of the brutal rape of a jogger. Donald Trump calling for the death penalty... Here's what the Central Park Five case revealed.
10/24/2020 1:00 AM
20 comments
Matthew M.2 hours
Trump is not a racist dont believe everything you see on the internet
Virgilio C.3 hours
Trump the STUPID FREAKING PIECE OF GARBAGE was 100% WRONG!! TRUMP is a RAPIEST!!!! A used car salesman.. Nothing is a sstupid as a Rwpublican.
Jamal P.3 hours
VOTE TRUMP OUT
Craig N.4 hours
Trump was right to want severe penalties for that crime. The law saved them, ultimately.
Peter D.5 hours
Trump you are a cancer on this world
Charity A.5 hours
Never doubt the millions of things a single dua can change or help to achieve.we
Josh M.07/28/2019 00:28
Racist system racist prosecutors racist judge karma got yall n will continue u tooooo
Walter P.07/25/2019 16:11
WTF this is who y'all wanted as a president? I thru with fb for today!
La B.07/21/2019 03:20
Trump is just a creep. We all make mistakes. We grow when we admit to them
Mark V.07/12/2019 18:22
Mean while Trump was already a known pedophile child molester and child rapist with Epstein & we will soon see the BILLIONAIRE CIRCLE !!!
Kathy R.07/12/2019 14:35
I wanna know did those guys sue the city? They should!
Bill K.07/11/2019 00:56
Has he ever apologized for anything?
Eric A.07/07/2019 23:59
Modern day scottsboro boys
Nathaniel D.07/04/2019 15:11
This orange haired buffoon never apologize for nothing. He once stated, when asked by a reporter, that he never had to ask God for forgiveness, about anything. Yet, these delusional, so call christian, followers of his still support him but dislike Obama. And they say it's not about race?
Mel O.07/01/2019 14:47
In all cases, in his view, there are people on both sides. Mostly good people on his side. And then the ''stuff'' hits the fan and it becomes the role and job of the press secretary to come up with some type of story, lie, fiction, alternative truth, ....to clean up the mess.
Brut07/01/2019 13:33
President Trump has repeatedly commented on the Central Park Five — before and after they were exonerated. Here is a timeline of what he has said: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/06/19/what-trump-has-said-central-park-five/1501321001/
Kit M.07/01/2019 13:13
And people say he doesn't incite racial division
شجاعت ع.07/01/2019 13:04
OMG
Holly L.07/01/2019 12:48
Add it to the list of reasons I'll never vote for Trump. What an arrogant and heartless human being.
Michael C.07/01/2019 12:06
