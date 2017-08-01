back

The White House Soap Opera

Previously on the number-one soap in America... Will Scaramucci forgive his betrayal? 😱 #TheBoldAndTheRestless

08/01/2017 12:00 AM
  • Connie K.
    08/03/2017 00:55

    This is very close to 'too real' life.

  • Tre M.
    08/02/2017 19:53

    Lol

  • Jade S.
    08/02/2017 17:46

    One more dumpster using the word "tremendous" to describe anything and everything

  • Claudia M.
    08/02/2017 17:40

    It's should be "The Idiots & Restless "

  • Marissa M.
    08/02/2017 17:01

    ha look at this

  • Nicole P.
    08/02/2017 15:28

    it certainly feels like a soap opera!

  • Kendra E.
    08/02/2017 15:16

    Garret Rathgeber HAHAHAHA

  • Roosevelt R.
    08/02/2017 14:16

    Lmao... they found it

  • Christopher A.
    08/02/2017 14:02

    The dumb and breathless. As the stomach churns.

  • Matt F.
    08/02/2017 13:51

    Stephanie Fehr

  • Kelly K.
    08/02/2017 13:47

    Kimberly Noble

  • Mary E.
    08/02/2017 13:42

    😂

  • Jesse H.
    08/02/2017 13:31

    Hahaha i love when they do this

  • Marie M.
    08/02/2017 13:29

    lol

  • Jay H.
    08/02/2017 13:21

    Who is ready for today's episode

  • Camilo D.
    08/02/2017 13:20

    Classic

  • Andrew P.
    08/02/2017 13:18

    it's just a goddamn tv show

  • Brian W.
    08/02/2017 13:15

    When government is a big joke

  • Katherine C.
    08/02/2017 13:05

    Haha!

  • Israel R.
    08/02/2017 11:35

    Best show ever, everyday is a new episode keeping me on suspense