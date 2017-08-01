The White House Soap Opera

Previously on the number-one soap in America... Will Scaramucci forgive his betrayal? 😱 #TheBoldAndTheRestless
76 comments
Connie K.08/03/2017 00:55
This is very close to 'too real' life.
Tre M.08/02/2017 19:53
Lol
Jade S.08/02/2017 17:46
One more dumpster using the word "tremendous" to describe anything and everything
Claudia M.08/02/2017 17:40
It's should be "The Idiots & Restless "
Marissa M.08/02/2017 17:01
ha look at this
Nicole P.08/02/2017 15:28
it certainly feels like a soap opera!
Kendra E.08/02/2017 15:16
Garret Rathgeber HAHAHAHA
Roosevelt R.08/02/2017 14:16
Lmao... they found it
Christopher A.08/02/2017 14:02
The dumb and breathless. As the stomach churns.
Matt F.08/02/2017 13:51
Stephanie Fehr
Kelly K.08/02/2017 13:47
Kimberly Noble
Mary E.08/02/2017 13:42
😂
Jesse H.08/02/2017 13:31
Hahaha i love when they do this
Marie M.08/02/2017 13:29
lol
Jay H.08/02/2017 13:21
Who is ready for today's episode
Camilo D.08/02/2017 13:20
Classic
Andrew P.08/02/2017 13:18
it's just a goddamn tv show
Brian W.08/02/2017 13:15
When government is a big joke
Katherine C.08/02/2017 13:05
Haha!
Israel R.08/02/2017 11:35
Best show ever, everyday is a new episode keeping me on suspense