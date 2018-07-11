back
The world's largest land-dwelling arthropod
This crab can open coconuts with its claws. It also tends to steal dirty dishes from houses. 🦀
07/11/2018 10:41 AM
30 comments
Boyet F.05/29/2019 04:25
They are edible and had exellent taste, many in Palawan Philippines
Lafonga L.04/01/2019 00:05
UGA.. Poumea.. kitia Atu... Hehe 😉 😳😈 😈
Lahe H.03/31/2019 05:01
Ppl of niue smuggle uga to nz now it's ban
Joshua F.03/31/2019 02:41
Yumm
Jobert C.03/28/2019 14:52
pag lumaki yung komang eto yon hahah
Ireene S.03/28/2019 08:52
i want one 😝
Steve R.03/25/2019 05:56
These were very common on Niue and we used to eat them often at feasts. Similar to crayfish, but much more meat of course.
Ese W.03/25/2019 01:53
... OMG, I’m having scary flash backs ... 😂😂😂
Fa P.03/24/2019 00:10
Uga coconut crab
Emelysifa J.03/16/2019 04:11
Yum
Hannah C.03/14/2019 22:28
WHAT
Villamor M.03/14/2019 06:31
This is called tattus in the philippines usually found rocky islands near the shore, it is edible usully content high protein
Allan S.03/13/2019 11:15
I have eaten these many times in Vanuatu
Len N.03/13/2019 04:57
azuzu
Malaita H.03/11/2019 08:11
Yummy
Aubrey L.03/11/2019 06:20
Yummy
Marian P.03/10/2019 12:05
Nadina Tulepu yummmm Uga. Niue Is fav food.
Timo-Lih T.03/10/2019 05:35
Yum
Margot M.08/05/2018 12:04
Felsöör 2.0.... ,
Nancy R.07/29/2018 15:59
Are they edible?