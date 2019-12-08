back

The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

This strange primate has long, bristly white hairs, cannot eat sugar, and lives in only one place on Earth. Meet the Zanzibar red colobus.

12/08/2019 7:24 AM
  • 254.0k
  • 33

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

21 comments

  • Cesarita R.
    20 hours

    Ese es el Diablo

  • Juma J.
    2 days

    Home sweet home Zanzibar

  • Aniamms V.
    4 days

    Awesome

  • Santosh C.
    4 days

    Sweet the 🐒

  • Victoria V.
    5 days

    Pobrecitos los monitos

  • Suprapto S.
    5 days

    Bagus

  • Rosa S.
    6 days

    Es interesante !!!

  • Amanda C.
    6 days

    c’è qualcosa di familiare 😁

  • Salah E.
    6 days

    حاج جديدة سلعة

  • Leonardo T.
    7 days

    Que belleza la fauna silvestre

  • Carrie F.
    12/10/2019 18:03

    I thought Zanzivar is sweet

  • Lilla J.
    12/10/2019 10:22

    We will go there! I'm very excited already :)

  • Ne R.
    12/10/2019 06:31

    yet lucky,there r peopl who cares,d species can surviv in Gods grace.

  • Santiago M.
    12/10/2019 00:04

    Beautiful

  • Mira M.
    12/09/2019 22:05

    Amazing

  • Krishna Y.
    12/09/2019 21:24

    💕

  • Marc A.
    12/09/2019 21:14

    medyo ikaw🤣

  • Karin S.
    12/09/2019 21:11

    We have seen many exploring the beautiful Zanzibar 😍😍😍👌

  • Laramie B.
    12/09/2019 19:09

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Anette A.
    12/09/2019 17:55

    Paminner om dig