These flowers rise from the ashes

These very rare flowers bloom only after a wildfire. And exist only in California. They are called fire poppies. 🔥
118 comments
Holly B.06/30/2019 02:33
Smiles
Gizella J.06/26/2019 09:12
Tűzeset után nyilik!
Gizella J.06/26/2019 09:10
Tűz pipacs!
Laurey L.06/24/2019 21:27
What an amazing flower!
Nadine C.06/24/2019 20:09
Now that is amazing nature!
Lorelei A.06/22/2019 17:53
so cool!
Elizabeth U.06/22/2019 15:51
A new take on Isaiah 61:3 - to give them a crown of beauty for ashes,
Liz R.06/22/2019 13:07
So there is beauty in the midst of desolation for a little while.
Barbara B.06/20/2019 21:46
Beautiful ...
Sandra G.06/20/2019 04:08
mira!!
Roberta G.06/16/2019 16:04
Mother Nature at work...
Michelle C.06/16/2019 04:49
...did you know this?? Pretty amazing !
Michelle C.06/15/2019 23:01
...did you know this?? Pretty amazing !
Ofelia C.06/13/2019 12:47
Beauty after the fire 😍
Maria J.06/12/2019 13:53
Nature never ceases to amaze !
Nidia R.06/12/2019 06:39
Fascinating ...really amazing....
Geoffrey F.06/12/2019 00:30
Fascinating. I wasn’t aware of these Flowers!
Ali S.06/11/2019 17:14
bet they have some great properties for burns or something to do with burns.
Harry D.06/10/2019 22:21
Some Passion flower seeds need to be burnt to grow
Josephine B.06/10/2019 18:54
They also germinate after an hour in the oven. XD