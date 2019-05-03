back

These flowers rise from the ashes

These very rare flowers bloom only after a wildfire. And exist only in California. They are called fire poppies. 🔥

05/03/2019 10:37 AM
Earth

118 comments

  • Holly B.
    06/30/2019 02:33

    Smiles

  • Gizella J.
    06/26/2019 09:12

    Tűzeset után nyilik!

  • Gizella J.
    06/26/2019 09:10

    Tűz pipacs!

  • Laurey L.
    06/24/2019 21:27

    What an amazing flower!

  • Nadine C.
    06/24/2019 20:09

    Now that is amazing nature!

  • Lorelei A.
    06/22/2019 17:53

    so cool!

  • Elizabeth U.
    06/22/2019 15:51

    A new take on Isaiah 61:3 - to give them a crown of beauty for ashes,

  • Liz R.
    06/22/2019 13:07

    So there is beauty in the midst of desolation for a little while.

  • Barbara B.
    06/20/2019 21:46

    Beautiful ...

  • Sandra G.
    06/20/2019 04:08

    mira!!

  • Roberta G.
    06/16/2019 16:04

    Mother Nature at work...

  • Michelle C.
    06/16/2019 04:49

    ...did you know this?? Pretty amazing !

  • Michelle C.
    06/15/2019 23:01

    ...did you know this?? Pretty amazing !

  • Ofelia C.
    06/13/2019 12:47

    Beauty after the fire 😍

  • Maria J.
    06/12/2019 13:53

    Nature never ceases to amaze !

  • Nidia R.
    06/12/2019 06:39

    Fascinating ...really amazing....

  • Geoffrey F.
    06/12/2019 00:30

    Fascinating. I wasn’t aware of these Flowers!

  • Ali S.
    06/11/2019 17:14

    bet they have some great properties for burns or something to do with burns.

  • Harry D.
    06/10/2019 22:21

    Some Passion flower seeds need to be burnt to grow

  • Josephine B.
    06/10/2019 18:54

    They also germinate after an hour in the oven. XD