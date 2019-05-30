back
This ant and this tree have a relationship that benefits both species
This tree and this ant have a very close relationship. Here is why they can barely live without each other.
05/30/2019 6:21 AM
- 401.3k
- 2.5k
- 44
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
37 comments
Nadine C.06/27/2019 20:05
Nature....incredible!
Vincent T.06/25/2019 04:40
Its a very gud example modelled to us by ants but we as humans are doing the d opposite. We destroy earth where we get our food and materials for our shelter. Now lets compare our doing against. what d ants do to their source of food and their shelter. D ants are protecting their source and shelter while humans like us are destroying our source of food and d provider of our shelter.
Michele M.06/09/2019 17:14
Amazing insight and information! Thank you!
Wail A.06/02/2019 13:09
Good stuff
Dany T.06/01/2019 15:31
Its a win win arrangement for them
Marifer V.06/01/2019 02:55
Muy interesante...
Raul E.06/01/2019 01:51
Guarumo
Mark L.06/01/2019 01:16
amzing!
Diego M.05/31/2019 22:20
nature ❤️
Deijanira E.05/31/2019 22:10
Interessante.
Asper05/31/2019 21:58
Nature❤️
أ.فراس ح.05/31/2019 20:12
سبحان الخالق
Imadović H.05/31/2019 19:32
سبحان الله
سنان ي.05/31/2019 18:44
سبحان ألله العظيم
Mohammad Y.05/31/2019 18:23
Ants are among the most intelligent species on earth.. Their intelligence, behaviour and communication has been given in the Quran describing its interaction with Prophet Solomon (may peace be upon him)
Douglas H.05/31/2019 18:04
En Nicaragua a esa planta la conocemos como carnisuelo
Luke J.05/31/2019 17:01
I wrote a project about these
Dina M.05/31/2019 13:37
wow!
Taipan S.05/31/2019 13:30
Good.
Roberto D.05/31/2019 13:23
And when these ants sting you is very painful !!! 😂😂😂😂 if by accident you lean on the tree you are in real trouble!!!