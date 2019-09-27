back
This Aussie Pup Understands Sign Language
Meet Solal, an Australian Shepherd who understands sign language. 🐕 (via Brut nature)
09/14/2019 1:58 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 10:21 AM
16 comments
James S.09/27/2019 16:33
Like I always say DOGS RULE!
Diane H.09/27/2019 14:20
❤️❤️❤️
Dottie P.09/26/2019 03:29
He is such an amazing dog I love him so much
Cecilie H.09/21/2019 10:42
har du set det her? Vildt imponerende 😍 Håber du har det godt ❤️
Ruth C.09/18/2019 01:17
Animals are 💯 percent better smarter and respectful with life than humans it's sad to accept but is the truth we don't deserve them God bless them beautiful babies 🙏🏼😇💖
Donna G.09/16/2019 15:26
AMAZING----
Ashley P.09/15/2019 23:26
reason 41729171 we don’t deserve dogs
Swapna R.09/15/2019 08:11
❤️❤️
Kim H.09/15/2019 03:09
"I'm less afraid now" ❤️😭
Sandra T.09/14/2019 22:54
Je t'aime, Solal 😘
Dave P.09/14/2019 22:50
this is the definition of a good boy
Calvin S.09/14/2019 17:23
Signs or sign language
Hope C.09/14/2019 16:32
That`s awesome. So happy for her!! It seems like a watch on her wrist that vibrates when it`s time to get up would help too.
Sabari09/14/2019 16:22
Sree Srikanth
Nawab B.09/14/2019 16:05
I. L
Yassine B.09/14/2019 16:04
ton sosie...physiquement je veux dire