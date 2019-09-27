back

This Aussie Pup Understands Sign Language

Meet Solal, an Australian Shepherd who understands sign language. 🐕 (via Brut nature)

09/14/2019 1:58 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 10:21 AM
16 comments

  • James S.
    09/27/2019 16:33

    Like I always say DOGS RULE!

  • Diane H.
    09/27/2019 14:20

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Dottie P.
    09/26/2019 03:29

    He is such an amazing dog I love him so much

  • Cecilie H.
    09/21/2019 10:42

    har du set det her? Vildt imponerende 😍 Håber du har det godt ❤️

  • Ruth C.
    09/18/2019 01:17

    Animals are 💯 percent better smarter and respectful with life than humans it's sad to accept but is the truth we don't deserve them God bless them beautiful babies 🙏🏼😇💖

  • Donna G.
    09/16/2019 15:26

    AMAZING----

  • Ashley P.
    09/15/2019 23:26

    reason 41729171 we don’t deserve dogs

  • Swapna R.
    09/15/2019 08:11

    ❤️❤️

  • Kim H.
    09/15/2019 03:09

    "I'm less afraid now" ❤️😭

  • Sandra T.
    09/14/2019 22:54

    Je t'aime, Solal 😘

  • Dave P.
    09/14/2019 22:50

    this is the definition of a good boy

  • Calvin S.
    09/14/2019 17:23

    Signs or sign language

  • Hope C.
    09/14/2019 16:32

    That`s awesome. So happy for her!! It seems like a watch on her wrist that vibrates when it`s time to get up would help too.

  • Sabari
    09/14/2019 16:22

    Sree Srikanth

  • Nawab B.
    09/14/2019 16:05

    I. L

  • Yassine B.
    09/14/2019 16:04

    ton sosie...physiquement je veux dire

