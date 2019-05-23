back

This bird regurgitates a revolting substance onto their predators

Vomiting to keep predators away. That's the disgusting but effective technique that fulmars use as self-defense.

05/23/2019 6:39 AM
  • 103.8k
  • 37

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

28 comments

  • Howard E.
    07/19/2019 20:56

    I wonder if this work on Trump, hope someone tries,

  • Anu I.
    07/11/2019 06:52

    People should learn this trick to get a window seat vacated, in a hurry!!😉

  • Nash S.
    07/09/2019 20:48

    Vomitorium

  • Vale V.
    06/15/2019 22:54

    super annoyng camera guy...

  • Fred H.
    05/27/2019 22:15

    Why are you disturbing that nesting bird!

  • Riccardo S.
    05/26/2019 11:44

    very rude birdo

  • Bhavika T.
    05/25/2019 15:10

    fulmars in Ireland 😂

  • Nikki D.
    05/24/2019 17:16

    Almost as clever as my tactic - I just use my face.

  • Louise S.
    05/23/2019 16:30

    I used to be a teacher for Children with special needs. Some of them could do this. If they got mad or upset, they would just throw up, and a few could hit a target with it. You had to be ready to duck! 😃😂🤣😂😃😃👍🏻

  • Carlo D.
    05/23/2019 16:03

    Gregor

  • Jason M.
    05/23/2019 14:40

    Vultures do the same thing.

  • Sabryn W.
    05/23/2019 14:35

    me if I were a bird

  • Kate W.
    05/23/2019 14:22

    I nearly did this Monday night 🤮

  • Lou C.
    05/23/2019 14:04

    j'ai trouvé mon animal totem

  • Cathlene C.
    05/23/2019 13:32

    mood

  • Rachel H.
    05/23/2019 12:51

    we’ll call it my defense mechanism 😂😂😂

  • Lily A.
    05/23/2019 12:37

    😂😂

  • Ellie W.
    05/23/2019 12:07

    need this skill

  • Marybeth S.
    05/23/2019 10:40

    Lmao

  • Jonas B.
    05/23/2019 10:20

    primine kazka