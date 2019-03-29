back
This is how parasitism in plants and insects works
A wasp larva growing inside a tree tumor. That's one of the many types of parasitism carried out by insects. 🌳🐛
03/29/2019 7:14 AMupdated: 06/26/2019 2:26 PM
15 comments
Byron L.04/04/2019 20:19
But isn't it called Symbiotism when one organism benefits while the other doesn't suffer?
Flor A.04/01/2019 01:35
Muy bonitas todas las fotos
Inderjeet K.03/31/2019 17:15
Nice
Edmund L.03/30/2019 13:00
If it does not hurt the host it is not parasitism. I don't remember the word but there is a different term for it.
Tite M.03/29/2019 17:25
Beautifull
Sreekanth K.03/29/2019 17:08
The Intelligence of and at Nature is just un-parallel ...... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xy86ak2fQJM
Maria F.03/29/2019 13:30
Phenomenal*
Dina M.03/29/2019 13:25
amazing!
Sangeeta B.03/29/2019 12:27
A parasite that modifies the hosts according to its own needs, o boy that’s encroachment on its entirety. Surreal
Lisa B.03/29/2019 12:23
Interesting and creepy at the same time!
Geoff K.03/29/2019 11:02
evolution,no,this takes a creative mind,evolution has no creation,and what you just watched was a creation:)
Geoff K.03/29/2019 11:01
wow how mind blowing God and nature
S J.03/29/2019 07:58
Dr ma'am fyi
Deby P.03/29/2019 07:24
Gallseife
Lynx Z.03/29/2019 07:18
Should make a vid of the ones that lay their eggs in other bugs.