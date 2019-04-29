back
This project aims to demystify the image of sharks
"Sharks are not the man-eating monsters we're shown in horror films" These 4 friends set off on an 8-month sailing trip with one goal in mind: demystifying the image of sharks. This is the Lords of the Ocean project.
16 comments
Mustapha T.05/02/2019 18:39
Les clichés affichés sur les requins mangeurs d'hommes ne sont que des propagandes pour justifier l'extermination de toutes les espèces de requins.
Kamala S.05/01/2019 03:27
Still scared of them
Seru N.05/01/2019 00:36
I love sharks...😍😍😍 They are not monsters they are FOOD. 😋😋😂😂
Bachir N.04/30/2019 21:19
Fantastique
Tatz Z.04/30/2019 20:58
Bullshark 🤔 hammerheadshark🤔..where’s the fucking Greatwhite shark😳😳Greatwhiteshark Pleassssssse😂
Robinhood C.04/30/2019 20:36
Man is endangering aquatic biodiversity that is gradually pushing themselves to be extinct.
Enayat J.04/30/2019 17:50
Hahahahahahaپوسٹ کرنے والا ابو جہل کے اولاد میں سے ہے
Vatsal V.04/30/2019 13:48
Excellent
En Q.04/30/2019 11:59
Nice
Julia C.04/30/2019 06:41
I think it’s awesome that they’re picking up data along the way with other sea creatures. The scientists who receive any of it should totally give them credit... even if they don’t use all of it, it is undoubtedly, work, resources, and time saved. Awesome team! All the best!!
Warren D.04/29/2019 20:12
x
Amy R.04/29/2019 16:54
🥰
Andrew H.04/29/2019 16:13
🦈🦈🦈
Nana L.04/29/2019 15:33
Slet ikke farlige!
Jamak R.04/29/2019 11:53
So glad for this project and this video! Sharks badly need our protection and love as without them, there won’t be any life in the ocean.
Taipan S.04/29/2019 11:47
Good