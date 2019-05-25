back

This village in the Netherlands doesn't have any road

No cars, no roads... In this village known as the "Dutch Venice", boats are the inhabitants' preferred way to get around.

05/25/2019 6:19 AM
Earth

292 comments

  • Morgan B.
    07/04/2019 08:05

    I’m in northern Holland right now and the towns with little canals that criss-cross are simply beautiful.... haven’t seen hardly any burka clad weirdos as portrayed on Fox tv, just really nice folks with a beautiful way of living... temp is in the 60’s, low humidity, and just a great vibe. Amazed how much better their infrastructure is than ours, no comparison.

  • Lora A.
    06/28/2019 08:10

    Except there ARE cars and roads and houses built in 19th, 20th and 21st century. I took the bus to my hotel in Giethoorn last year. What you see in the video is just the old part of town. Beautiful though!

