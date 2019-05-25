This village in the Netherlands doesn't have any road

No cars, no roads... In this village known as the "Dutch Venice", boats are the inhabitants' preferred way to get around.
I won’t be happy looking in my front yard and you see a bunch of tourists jamming the boats. That’ll fuck up my day.
I’m in northern Holland right now and the towns with little canals that criss-cross are simply beautiful.... haven’t seen hardly any burka clad weirdos as portrayed on Fox tv, just really nice folks with a beautiful way of living... temp is in the 60’s, low humidity, and just a great vibe. Amazed how much better their infrastructure is than ours, no comparison.
Except there ARE cars and roads and houses built in 19th, 20th and 21st century. I took the bus to my hotel in Giethoorn last year. What you see in the video is just the old part of town. Beautiful though!
If you want to see something similar but older and with much less tourists, you should visit the German Spreewald.
I just hope no snakes 🙏🤣.. Otherwise I can die peacefully here 😊😊