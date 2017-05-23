back

TOP 5: Melania Trump affection rejections

PDAs of First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald J. Trump are... awkward.

05/23/2017 4:00 PM
Pop Culture

515 comments

  • Kathy F.
    05/14/2018 23:42

    Who cares if they act this way. Focus on the good Trump has done since he has been in office.

  • Mohammed A.
    04/30/2018 18:13

    You can’t blame her. Within a minute of him being fired,or turfed out of office,she’ll file for divorce.

  • David K.
    04/28/2018 23:12

    Lol

  • Ivory M.
    02/21/2018 19:07

    She cringed at the end when he touched her.She hates him and he knows it,its all for the camera.

  • Tomika S.
    12/14/2017 06:50

    She hate this MF like the rest of us 😡

  • Stratotes P.
    12/13/2017 03:44

    Public displays of affection are a sign of weakness I don't think the president and his wife want to look weak in front of the whole world right...

  • Stratotes P.
    12/13/2017 03:43

    Dude,I would Gladiator style fight 20 Top Choice Warriors just to lay at her feet and wash them with rose petals and jasmine.

  • Rolande S.
    12/04/2017 04:49

    She probably said to him YA NASTY BASTARD YOU DIDN'T WASH YOUR HANDS!!

  • Ervin W.
    11/22/2017 03:55

    STRIPPER GONE BAD!!!

  • David H.
    11/21/2017 23:06

    5 bucks says they got seperate bedrooms

  • Aaron H.
    11/21/2017 23:04

    Is it me or is Caitlyn Jenner now working as Melania Trumps double. The resemblance is uncanny. Any of you guys getting Pizza tonight? I know this place with happy endings in the cellar.

  • John A.
    11/21/2017 16:33

    OK let's talk about bill and Hillary Enough said

  • Hortencia R.
    11/21/2017 16:27

    Can u say gold digger she did not marry for love!

  • Taylor R.
    11/21/2017 10:32

    She is gorgeous.. why is she with this ugly fucker?

  • Xaulaus M.
    11/21/2017 09:53

    For the love of money. Some peoples will do...sad!!!

  • Todd A.
    11/21/2017 08:08

    This gold digger is biding her time. Waiting until her piece of s*it husband either gets charged with treason or he kicks the bucket.

  • Pete L.
    11/21/2017 02:57

    She is so hot !

  • Diane G.
    11/21/2017 01:15

    Even she can't stand him

  • Payton D.
    11/20/2017 23:36

    Craig Christiansen

  • Frank O.
    11/20/2017 22:37

    She got the best man and we’ve got the best president ever