back

Trans woman challenges beauty stereotypes

She's ripping up "the traditional sense of what beauty is" and sharing her transitioning story on the web for all to see.

01/08/2019 8:01 PM
  • 455.8k
  • 100

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

68 comments

  • Martha B.
    01/25/2019 06:17

    Facts dont care about your feelings

  • Ribaa I.
    01/25/2019 06:03

    Que 😱 miedo

  • Yuleni
    01/25/2019 05:37

    Ahora cuando te guste una chica solo hay que Asegurar que. Asi nacio jajajaj ups

  • Hanaabito S.
    01/25/2019 02:30

    It's just a mental sickness that's all what it is!!!!!! It's disgusting and disturbing, soon they will change into half animal or something else and called it " freedom "

  • Junior T.
    01/24/2019 21:50

    He is the new generation of pretty 😄😄

  • Evang S.
    01/24/2019 21:04

    You're still a man so quit deceiving yourself

  • Melina J.
    01/24/2019 15:34

    die Kommentare sind so wiederlich zum Teil 😒😒

  • Abazuwa C.
    01/24/2019 14:45

    you're a disgrace

  • D A.
    01/24/2019 00:15

    Cancer to society

  • Karosaitė G.
    01/23/2019 20:56

    kai bernas tapes mergina grazesnis negu tu :D

  • ﺛﻘﺘﻲ ﺑ.
    01/23/2019 20:55

    يععععععععععععععععععع صدق الي قال ويأتيك القرف من حيث لا تحتسب

  • Kristina K.
    01/23/2019 13:04

    So “changing” the beauty standard means reinforcing the impossible beauty standards expected of women?!?!?! Do me a favor, and don’t do me any favors.

  • Phil T.
    01/23/2019 11:39

    What a world, impotent guys can pop a pill and out perform a healthy guy, a man can look prettier that a real female. What next? Electing a mentally challenged president? Oh we did that already.

  • Yâssou Y.
    01/23/2019 11:36

    w....T.....F 😈😈

  • Yun Y.
    01/23/2019 03:52

    Oh! That's a dude!! Wow.. good work, many girls will be jealous of you, bruh!.. when a man is determined, he can do anything. Remember that, bruh.

  • Alex L.
    01/22/2019 23:16

    He has stereotypical looks of what is considered as beauty. He isn't challenging anything.

  • Elicia H.
    01/22/2019 20:16

    ok but why do transgender women always have to be so sexy? like why can't they be their normal potato sack selves? its not a realistic beauty standard and therefore imo still not healthy

  • Do D.
    01/22/2019 16:32

    I like you

  • Do D.
    01/22/2019 16:32

    Your so sweet

  • Aimen B.
    01/22/2019 12:09

    You are still ugly dude 😂