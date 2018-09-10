back

Traveling The World To Shatter Racial Stereotypes

She's making history by traveling to every country in the world — and shattering racial stereotypes and prejudices along the way. 💪🏿🛫🚗🚂.

09/10/2018 9:01 PM
  • 712.6k
  • 243

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. Black Woman Wins Miss Universe For First Time in 8 Years

  2. Teens Break Barriers Through Surfing

  3. Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

  4. First/Second Generation: Growing Up Taiwanese-American

  5. Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

  6. Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

185 comments

  • Rafael E.
    10/01/2018 02:36

    Wakanda Forever!

  • Sergio M.
    09/30/2018 00:25

    GO FOR IT AFRICAN QUEEN

  • Dana M.
    09/29/2018 23:35

    this is so dope.

  • Iqra A.
    09/29/2018 13:03

    Abdikani Koronto taajir maaha🤔🤔

  • Indu C.
    09/29/2018 08:37

    Welcome to nepal 🇳🇵 (Mount Everest)

  • Virginia M.
    09/28/2018 21:09

    this reminds me of you

  • Soulamy L.
    09/28/2018 13:13

    Put Suriname on your list girl.... i'll cover your stay❤

  • Padam B.
    09/28/2018 10:01

    Visit Nepal

  • Pweety N.
    09/27/2018 13:12

    Kindly don't go to chaina and India ....personally this was my dream until the embassy denied me visa thrice 😵😵😵😵😵

  • Melton O.
    09/27/2018 10:11

    time effort and money..,

  • Tyrone M.
    09/27/2018 01:55

    Lovely so sweet give thanks

  • Asghar M.
    09/26/2018 17:51

    HI

  • Olivia M.
    09/26/2018 09:53

    My dream! To travel the world

  • Jeorem L.
    09/26/2018 03:16

    They them self discriminate them by saying i wanna be 1st black women

  • Bryant R.
    09/26/2018 01:55

    ESPERO QUE HAYAN PENSADO LO QUE YO 😂

  • Nell H.
    09/26/2018 01:35

    Visit Trinidad an Tobago 🇹🇹

  • Jaya P.
    09/26/2018 01:25

    Hello frind

  • Tanka S.
    09/26/2018 00:48

    You are welcome in Nepal. (where Mount Everest is waiting for you).

  • Veronica D.
    09/25/2018 13:30

    You ever come to guyana

  • Kirk T.
    09/25/2018 00:45

    She must have a sugar daddy to pay for all her expense