Trump on "Tremendously Big and Wet" Storms

"Tremendously big and tremendously wet." — yep, this is Trump talking about storms. 🌪️
128 comments
Miles B.09/04/2019 13:04
"from the standpoint of WATER" 😭😭😭
Roovert J.11/01/2018 03:19
The philosopher of gringolandia...as Manuel Rosales.... Si me matan y me muero!!!!
Judy O.10/30/2018 17:22
Cringe. What a plonker.
عز ا.10/30/2018 17:06
ربنا يولع فيك ....ونرتاح منك ياحرامي
عقيل ا.10/30/2018 15:30
صكار العرب ونعم
محمد ف.10/30/2018 04:29
The man has his own terminology .Yep, he's a meteorologist but in a wrong way.He talk Bigly
Eric R.10/30/2018 00:08
Wow.... Hahahaha
Korikar B.10/29/2018 23:13
الله ايجيبلو. عاصفة كعاصفو عاد
العراقي ا.10/29/2018 17:33
كلاب انشاء الله على روسهم
Hashim C.10/29/2018 14:33
Money Maniac Talks!!!!!!!
Charles J.10/29/2018 06:06
As dumb as they come, unless you actually believe him, then you’re in a category all on your own
Ahmad F.10/29/2018 02:16
انا مؤدب ومش هرد عليه
Adrian J.10/28/2018 20:26
Lmao
Hasan I.10/28/2018 06:40
American pay taxes for destruction
Israel J.10/28/2018 03:01
Jessica Jaime
Brianna R.10/27/2018 18:29
your BFFL
Chris M.10/27/2018 17:07
Water comes down, remember that folks.
Taha S.10/26/2018 23:30
He needs to go and take some ESL Classes
Habib U.10/26/2018 08:51
bloody leader
Ahsan K.10/25/2018 08:20
Chal kote