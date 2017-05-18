back

Trump versus other politicians's fate

"No politician in history have been treated worse". Really President Donald J. Trump, really?

05/18/2017 1:39 PM
135 comments

  • Elisha R.
    05/27/2017 14:55

    Ah, I hate Trump

  • Mikki I.
    05/25/2017 22:11

    here's where he actually said it!!!

  • Shermaine D.
    05/25/2017 04:05

    Hey that was all fake news. I gotta tell u..

  • Kacie B.
    05/25/2017 00:33

    there were presidents who were literally shot there's things worse than people talking about you lmao

  • Luis V.
    05/24/2017 14:39

    🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥

  • Felicia V.
    05/24/2017 12:11

    Aww looks like the snowflake needs a safe space..

  • Lindsey O.
    05/24/2017 02:49

    And the right calls lefties snowflakes lol

  • Rex R.
    05/22/2017 12:30

    So Obama wasn't disrepected?

  • Joan T.
    05/22/2017 04:51

    Adolf Trump is nothing but a f****** whiny crybaby bastard he needs to be taken out

  • Myron L.
    05/22/2017 03:32

    Wat the fuck does surerity mean

  • Norman E.
    05/21/2017 19:21

    Poor widdle Goldfinger, can't wait for his brand name to collapse in disgrace. 🇷🇺🤡💰

  • R.L. D.
    05/21/2017 18:35

    Birth certificate!! Lemme see it!!

  • Brandy B.
    05/19/2017 14:29

    Trump is very right. Yes other presidents have been joked but they haven't been disrespected. Trump is against New World Order and his support Israel, I support Trump.

  • Daniel S.
    05/19/2017 14:13

    His "Surety" is sure worth NOTHING!

  • Tim S.
    05/19/2017 13:58

    "SUREITY"😂😂😂

  • Jackie A.
    05/19/2017 12:08

    Aww poor big orange crybaby.

  • Denise S.
    05/19/2017 11:29

    because he isnt a politician and it pisses all the worthless ones off because he won

  • Antonio G.
    05/19/2017 11:10

    By the way, where the heck did he get educated? Surety? Really! He sounded stupid saying that one word alone.

  • Antonio G.
    05/19/2017 11:09

    is just a BIG joke as president. He should've just stayed as a businessman so people wouldn't harass him like they are now since he's the president. And the worst part for him he's got the full 4 year term to deal with, not counting a second term just yet but he shouldn't even count on it, unless he resigns or possibly gets impeached

  • Eric X.
    05/19/2017 09:15

    Give the idiot a PARTICIPATION AWARD