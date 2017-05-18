Trump versus other politicians's fate

"No politician in history have been treated worse". Really President Donald J. Trump, really?
Elisha R.05/27/2017 14:55
Ah, I hate Trump
Mikki I.05/25/2017 22:11
here's where he actually said it!!!
Shermaine D.05/25/2017 04:05
Hey that was all fake news. I gotta tell u..
Kacie B.05/25/2017 00:33
there were presidents who were literally shot there's things worse than people talking about you lmao
Luis V.05/24/2017 14:39
🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥
Felicia V.05/24/2017 12:11
Aww looks like the snowflake needs a safe space..
Lindsey O.05/24/2017 02:49
And the right calls lefties snowflakes lol
Rex R.05/22/2017 12:30
So Obama wasn't disrepected?
Joan T.05/22/2017 04:51
Adolf Trump is nothing but a f****** whiny crybaby bastard he needs to be taken out
Myron L.05/22/2017 03:32
Wat the fuck does surerity mean
Norman E.05/21/2017 19:21
Poor widdle Goldfinger, can't wait for his brand name to collapse in disgrace. 🇷🇺🤡💰
R.L. D.05/21/2017 18:35
Birth certificate!! Lemme see it!!
Brandy B.05/19/2017 14:29
Trump is very right. Yes other presidents have been joked but they haven't been disrespected. Trump is against New World Order and his support Israel, I support Trump.
Daniel S.05/19/2017 14:13
His "Surety" is sure worth NOTHING!
Tim S.05/19/2017 13:58
"SUREITY"😂😂😂
Jackie A.05/19/2017 12:08
Aww poor big orange crybaby.
Denise S.05/19/2017 11:29
because he isnt a politician and it pisses all the worthless ones off because he won
Antonio G.05/19/2017 11:10
By the way, where the heck did he get educated? Surety? Really! He sounded stupid saying that one word alone.
Antonio G.05/19/2017 11:09
is just a BIG joke as president. He should've just stayed as a businessman so people wouldn't harass him like they are now since he's the president. And the worst part for him he's got the full 4 year term to deal with, not counting a second term just yet but he shouldn't even count on it, unless he resigns or possibly gets impeached
Eric X.05/19/2017 09:15
Give the idiot a PARTICIPATION AWARD