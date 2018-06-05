back

UN's new campaign to fight plastic pollution

Want to #BeatPlasticPollution? Arnold Schwarzenegger, Moby, Tom Felton and many others are taking part in the challenge. Here's how it works:

06/05/2018 2:08 PM
  • 465.2k
  • 116

80 comments

  • Umer S.
    06/30/2018 20:05

    hi

  • Bobby M.
    06/28/2018 05:07

    Just like Arnie said in Pumping Iron, Milk(usually in plastic) is for babies, drink beer, most usually in an aluminum can( which is recyclable). Schwarzenegger

  • Sivaramakrishnan D.
    06/26/2018 15:46

    By using plastic bags and disposing them properly.

  • Dela M.
    06/25/2018 06:54

    Ice challenge in a plastic bucket ?

  • Irma R.
    06/25/2018 05:37

    Dejaste caer de mi grasia .... actocillo dé pacotilla

  • KD A.
    06/24/2018 15:22

    I too use water refill steel flask👍Bye Bye Bisleri

  • Nancy B.
    06/23/2018 23:02

    Stainless straws that we carry with us. And have not used a plastic water bottle in years.

  • Bia R.
    06/23/2018 22:34

    afinal o malfoy é boa pessoa

  • Walid W.
    06/23/2018 13:38

    Nice idea

  • Mahfoud K.
    06/20/2018 16:06

    Va te faire foutre Sale criminel

  • Moiz N.
    06/20/2018 06:13

    lets do it

  • Lisset P.
    06/18/2018 20:33

    No plastic utensils at work

  • Shveta S.
    06/18/2018 12:57

    Let’s do this

  • Max T.
    06/18/2018 04:18

    Although I support the idea of using less plastic 💯. I doubt the entire population would be cool with carrying around a fork,spoon, and cup on them at all times. Biodegradable cellulose and other plant fibers should be the direction we look for answers.

  • Andrew H.
    06/18/2018 00:15

    Find it and make art with it

  • Lukman O.
    06/17/2018 22:17

    I do recycle , use metal straws , and live as eco as I can. Hopefully more and more of us gonna adopt to change for better

  • Cristhian A.
    06/17/2018 17:18

    😄

  • Lucia C.
    06/17/2018 17:02

    Felies diA chinto dios compAna bo den bo fAmia

  • Hassan B.
    06/16/2018 21:20

    Up

  • Seamus P.
    06/16/2018 15:34

    No more plastic straws