back
UN's new campaign to fight plastic pollution
Want to #BeatPlasticPollution? Arnold Schwarzenegger, Moby, Tom Felton and many others are taking part in the challenge. Here's how it works:
06/05/2018 2:08 PM
80 comments
Umer S.06/30/2018 20:05
hi
Bobby M.06/28/2018 05:07
Just like Arnie said in Pumping Iron, Milk(usually in plastic) is for babies, drink beer, most usually in an aluminum can( which is recyclable). Schwarzenegger
Sivaramakrishnan D.06/26/2018 15:46
By using plastic bags and disposing them properly.
Dela M.06/25/2018 06:54
Ice challenge in a plastic bucket ?
Irma R.06/25/2018 05:37
Dejaste caer de mi grasia .... actocillo dé pacotilla
KD A.06/24/2018 15:22
I too use water refill steel flask👍Bye Bye Bisleri
Nancy B.06/23/2018 23:02
Stainless straws that we carry with us. And have not used a plastic water bottle in years.
Bia R.06/23/2018 22:34
afinal o malfoy é boa pessoa
Walid W.06/23/2018 13:38
Nice idea
Mahfoud K.06/20/2018 16:06
Va te faire foutre Sale criminel
Moiz N.06/20/2018 06:13
lets do it
Lisset P.06/18/2018 20:33
No plastic utensils at work
Shveta S.06/18/2018 12:57
Let’s do this
Max T.06/18/2018 04:18
Although I support the idea of using less plastic 💯. I doubt the entire population would be cool with carrying around a fork,spoon, and cup on them at all times. Biodegradable cellulose and other plant fibers should be the direction we look for answers.
Andrew H.06/18/2018 00:15
Find it and make art with it
Lukman O.06/17/2018 22:17
I do recycle , use metal straws , and live as eco as I can. Hopefully more and more of us gonna adopt to change for better
Cristhian A.06/17/2018 17:18
😄
Lucia C.06/17/2018 17:02
Felies diA chinto dios compAna bo den bo fAmia
Hassan B.06/16/2018 21:20
Up
Seamus P.06/16/2018 15:34
No more plastic straws