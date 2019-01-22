back
US: massive circle of ice spotted in Maine
The moon? No, just a giant disk of ice spinning in a river. 😳
01/22/2019 7:53 AM
- 245.2k
- 314
- 11
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
7 comments
Claudia A.01/31/2019 08:29
:o
Aung K.01/24/2019 05:18
is this the record site of jumper film?
Marko A.01/24/2019 04:02
mira hermano este es el que te decia
Ramon A.01/23/2019 06:44
mira que bonito pedazp de hielo v:
Carol W.01/22/2019 11:28
Wow
Jaap L.01/22/2019 09:52
Frisbee for giants.
Daniel P.01/22/2019 07:56
Bullshiiit