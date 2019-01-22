back

US: massive circle of ice spotted in Maine

The moon? No, just a giant disk of ice spinning in a river. 😳

01/22/2019 7:53 AM
  • 245.2k
  • 11

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

7 comments

  • Claudia A.
    01/31/2019 08:29

    :o

  • Aung K.
    01/24/2019 05:18

    is this the record site of jumper film?

  • Marko A.
    01/24/2019 04:02

    mira hermano este es el que te decia

  • Ramon A.
    01/23/2019 06:44

    mira que bonito pedazp de hielo v:

  • Carol W.
    01/22/2019 11:28

    Wow

  • Jaap L.
    01/22/2019 09:52

    Frisbee for giants.

  • Daniel P.
    01/22/2019 07:56

    Bullshiiit