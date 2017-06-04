Why diversity matters?

Representation matters for A LOT of people and it's time for Hollywood to do something about this ✊
6 comments
Angelique D.06/05/2017 22:23
Never watched a movie from another country, I take it?
Loven L.06/05/2017 04:43
so true! is it just me or does everyone notice that minorities either die first or never make it to the end?!!!! it ain't got nothing to do with talent😡 its reality where whites have privileges and whites ALWAYS survive on the big screen, just saying....
Bryan N.06/05/2017 04:43
More respectful, meaningful representation for people with disabilities & bisexual people, please! The world will thank you! 💖💜💙
Ydine S.06/05/2017 02:37
And in music! No more sausage festivals 😜
Kate O.06/05/2017 01:48
Waiting to Exhale is all black power of women. The Bodyguard is starting a black powerful woman.
Tanésha R.06/04/2017 23:53
Love this