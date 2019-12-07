back
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
What's golden in summer but blue in winter? Reindeer eyes. Here is why they are so unique. 👀
12/07/2019 7:29 AM
- 302.2k
- 2.5k
- 48
And even more
These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
30 comments
Marc A.4 days
So you killed a reindeer for expirement?!.
Minor B.5 days
..
Kelly K.6 days
It's amazing how God created the reindeer!
Entin S.12/11/2019 13:17
Subhanalloh....
Qaswar N.12/10/2019 16:09
Intensity and duration of light also alters the iris color (to some extent) in pigeons as well
Anne R.12/10/2019 11:25
cool!
Melissa P.12/10/2019 07:39
for my buddy.
N A.12/10/2019 01:48
Fabulous
Stephen K.12/08/2019 21:52
Love blue eyes
Jacque C.12/08/2019 02:54
WTF 😳😍
Durita D.12/07/2019 18:53
😀
Alicia W.12/07/2019 18:46
random fact for William to learn x
Shelby M.12/07/2019 18:08
pretty interesting
Unmesh L.12/07/2019 17:41
Whitewalkers bro
José A.12/07/2019 17:26
:V
Mira M.12/07/2019 16:23
Interesting
Jeanine S.12/07/2019 15:57
Interesting
Jessica B.12/07/2019 15:49
the only mammal who’s allowed to say “my eyes change color with the seasons”
Tomme M.12/07/2019 14:09
NO NO NO. You are misrepresenting this scientist with how you have staged your clip of his explanation of what happens to light reflected from the tapedum of the eye and with the photos you've used to "support" your statement. The IRIS of the eye does NOT change color; it is the REFLECTED LIGHT from the tapedum that changes color due to edema of the retina from the continually dilated pupil during periods of extended darkness (seasonal glacuoma!). He even shows cross sections of the eyes to illustrate the color change in light from the tapedial layers of the retinas. The photo you have of a brown reindeer and a leucistic (white) reindeer shows the coat color/ iris color relationship that STAYS CONSTANT. You can find literally thousands of photos of brown reindeer in the winter with brown irises. You can't find a blue-eyed reindeer that isn't white or a piebald with a white patch on the side of the head that has a blue eye.
Solati S.12/07/2019 13:48
<3