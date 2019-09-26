back

Why some animals change color during fall

These animals become white in preparation for winter... Here's why. 🐇

09/26/2019 6:34 AM
  • 595.5k
  • 126

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

73 comments

  • Priscilla P.
    a day

    .

  • Maria B.
    6 days

    Wonderful 😱

  • Mark B.
    11/09/2019 04:14

    Song used in the video?

  • Penny L.
    11/04/2019 00:16

    Shared, ty

  • C A.
    11/03/2019 16:22

    NATURE IS TRULY MIRACULOUS.

  • Li L.
    11/02/2019 21:16

    peut être que moi aussi je vais devenir toute blanche ?

  • Kathryne A.
    11/02/2019 14:35

    x

  • Raymundo S.
    11/02/2019 14:26

    It’s their Alola versions.

  • Ku A.
    11/02/2019 13:45

    Winter and summer cloth

  • William L.
    11/02/2019 13:42

    Amazing

  • Israel H.
    11/02/2019 13:28

    🤩

  • Ananthanarayanan K.
    11/02/2019 12:24

    Long back, same would have happened to man.

  • Camille L.
    11/02/2019 10:21

    😍😍😍

  • Kjestine C.
    11/02/2019 10:11

    My skin colour does the same. 😉

  • Ram J.
    10/18/2019 10:46

    tinkerbell secret of the wings

  • Neng D.
    10/10/2019 06:48

    God is the Greatest Engineer Architect Scientist etc Humans can never perfect their creation rather than God...!

  • Samantha E.
    10/08/2019 07:12

    Camouflages so their predators wont see them

  • Jeanine S.
    10/04/2019 13:13

    Interesting

  • BJ J.
    10/02/2019 21:06

    Kaya pala pag may aircon daw puputi na agad. Nagcoucoumaflage pala

  • Zack B.
    09/30/2019 22:11

    So White Vulpix from Pokémon is a variation inspired from a real transformation. Alright.