back
Why the bald uakari has a bright red face
Bald heads and bright red faces. This is what makes the bald uakari so attractive to females.
04/18/2019 6:21 AM
- 74.1k
- 1.1k
- 55
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
38 comments
Alex A.05/30/2019 02:18
Okay, so we definitely don't to let them get drunk then.
Loula E.05/22/2019 19:29
a red head primate, SOBHAN ALLAH, sharing pls.
Jorge M.05/19/2019 23:06
It may also be to cool the hairy body which does not allow cooling or a low temperature, only the exposed part of the face does this function.
Ralitsa R.05/14/2019 13:42
that is the secret, gal
Nack N.05/13/2019 09:48
🤪😂🤣😂
Arthur S.05/11/2019 23:51
He is about to become a human being.
Dan G.05/09/2019 18:05
Lenny?
Wally S.05/09/2019 01:48
Looks like trump
Taipan S.05/04/2019 02:24
Good
Eliyahu L.05/03/2019 03:49
I am both bald and red faced (when exposed to the sun,anyway) am i an Amazonian monkey?
Martin F.05/02/2019 17:50
POR ESO ESTOY A VECES DE CAMARON 🤣🤣🤣
Abu L.05/02/2019 16:16
A good information.
Stephanie C.05/01/2019 00:31
you as a monkey?😉
Brett M.04/29/2019 12:17
Is this Hellboy as a child?
Jose R.04/29/2019 02:26
Dam never seen redneck monkeys
Shivonne D.04/28/2019 15:58
omg this sexy monkey iz youuu
Steven H.04/28/2019 08:39
There is hope for me yet. :-)
Kyo-Sharyn R.04/27/2019 00:56
is this you that day you forgot your sunscreen 🧴 lol
Joke O.04/25/2019 14:37
Try to find them in Mamiraua, beautiful environment, nice and quiet at that time 2010
Adrian F.04/23/2019 02:12
if you were a monkey